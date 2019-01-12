At a White House dinner, five days after his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, President Donald J. Trump was persuaded by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, to slacken the rules of engagement prescribed by President Obama’s Presidential Policy Guidelines of December 2016, to permit U.S. military actions with questionable intelligence and greater risks of civilian casualties.
President Trump was also persuaded to extend the scope of U.S. actions beyond the conventional battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq to “areas of active hostilities” in Yemen and Somalia, thereby stretching the strict limits of the Congressional mandate for the U.S. war on terrorism prescribed by the Authorization for the Use of Military Force of Sept. 14, 2001.
On January 29th, 2017, a Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer William (‘Ryan’) Owen, along with 25 civilians, including eight women and nine children, were killed in a U.S. Special Operations raid on a small village near Wadi Yakla in Al-Bayda Province in Yemen. None of the civilians killed were associated with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, nor did the Yakla raid result in actionable intelligence or succeed in its objective of capturing or killing an AQAP leader, Qasim al-Raymi.
On May 5th, 2017, a Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Kyle Milliken, was killed in a U.S. Special Operations raid with Somali Danab forces on the small village of Daraasalaam, near the city of Barriire in Somalia. Although five or six alleged Al Shabaab fighters were also killed, the Barriire raid didn’t succeed in its objective of capturing or killing the Al Shabaab leader, Abdirahman Mohamed Warsame (‘Mahad Karate’). A subsequent follow-up raid on Barriire resulted in the deaths of ten civilians, which were strongly protested by Somali villagers in Mogadishu.
And on October 4th, 2017, a U.S. military operation by Army Green Berets and Nigerien special forces near the village of Tongo Tongo, Niger, resulted in the death of four U.S. soldiers — Staff Sergeant Bryan Black, Staff Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson, Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright and Sergeant LaDavid Johnson — along with five Nigerien soldiers, in an ambush carried out by the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. Only swift action by French Air Force and Special Operations forces prevented other members of the U.S./Nigerien team from being killed by the ISGS.
The catastrophic results of these U.S. military actions are attributable to the slackening of the rules of engagement authorized by President Trump after the White House dinner. Although the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee have deliberated on these matters, there has been no move to restore the stricter rules of engagement to prevent further casualties, whether American, Yemeni, Somali or Nigerien.
Since Idaho Senator James Risch is now chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, it is incumbent upon Senator Risch to take action to restore stricter guidelines at the soonest possible opportunity, or risk being held responsible for further tragedies.