My name is Scott Ockerman. I’m medically retired from the Idaho Falls Police Department due to injuries on the job. Tim Downs and I got hired at the IFPD the same day about 26 years ago and have worked closely together since then.
My intent today is to tell you who Tim Downs is as a man outside of the job, but first want to lay down some of his background.
Working with Tim, I learned early on that he has a very high moral standard and that standing up and fighting for what is right is who he is. Throughout our career, he continually showed his dedication to the job, department, city, coworkers and integrity with all.
Tim Downs has led men and women throughout his career in supervisory roles, not just in the Idaho Falls Police Department but also in the United States Air Force.
The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police recently endorsed him for Bonneville County Sheriff. The FOP is made up of men and women who have served and worked with Tim for years. Some of these officers left the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (for various reasons) to work for IFPD, so they know both agencies. I think this endorsement speaks volumes.
But here is what I would like for you to know: Tim Downs as a man, not as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant or Air Force officer.
I really got to know who Tim is when I had the opportunity to spend time with him away from work. I knew he was honest, moral and full of integrity, but I didn’t know what a great human being he is. He has a huge heart and if possible, he will do whatever he can for those in need — friend or acquaintance.
Quick example. A group of us went to Mesquite to do some dirt biking. The very first day, miles out in the desert, one of our friend’s bikes broke down. Tim took immediate charge, hooked a tow strap to the broken bike and painstakingly towed it back to our hotel. This was not an easy task if you can imagine, pulling a motorcycle with another motorcycle through miles of sand, but he got it done. Back at the hotel, Tim was immediately on the phone with a friend of his that was coming the following day. He made arrangements to have another bike brought by the friend to replace the broken one so we could all continue to ride. I watched this and saw that it was just natural for Tim. He did not expect or want thanks or praise, it was just Tim being Tim. One example of many.
I have watched Tim help others, inside and outside of work, for years over and over again. Tim has morals, integrity, honor, loyalty but most of all, he has heart. He does what is right, whether someone is watching or not because that is who he is.
Integrity. Leadership. Honor. Heart.