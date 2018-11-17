As a strong believer in the role of a free press in preserving our freedoms, I must share with your readers an outrage that, for reasons I don’t understand, is being swept under the rug, overshadowed by the president’s unending battle with the press.
To explain I must first share a personal experience. Several years ago I was asked to head a government agency with hundreds of employees. I was the second tier of supervision above an employee accused of harassment. The facts involve a male supervisor who slapped a piece of food out of the mouth of a female subordinate working on an office computer. Whether or not the slap made slight contact with the woman’s face was disputed.
The Equal Employment Opportunity attorney who assisted me advised that the question of “touch” was more for criminal investigators in an assault case. For federal workplace rules, the mere use of physicality, rather than verbal admonitions, coaching advice, notes to file, etc. was a serious problem. It was noted that the manager’s policy of “not eating over a computer” was correct. But the method of implementing that policy, the use of physical force, constituted the most unacceptable hostile work environment and was grounds for disciplinary action.
The day after the midterm elections, CNN Reporter Jim Acosta sought to ask the president a follow-up question. The president chose not to answer and recognized another questioner. The White House Press Office intern, whose job it is to effect the orderly transfer of the microphone from one speaker to another, reached to take the microphone from Mr. Acosta. C-SPAN clearly shows him enhancing his grip on the microphone, positioning his body to block the intern, and even bringing his arm down on her elbow to force her to relinquish her grasp on the mic.
Trump’s feud with CNN is NOT the issue here. Acosta’s deportment, his choice of how to treat the intern, his use of physicality to block her from doing her job: those are serious issues.
I hope you and your readers see that the question, “Who gets the White House press room mic?” cannot be answered, “whoever can out-bench-press the intern.” Physicality of the type exercised by Acosta is unacceptable in any workplace in America. It should be condemned as such.