Before we decide to canonize Sen. Mike Crapo as the patron saint of affordable housing, we might want to examine the ulterior motives behind his legislation. Sen. Crapo’s proposal to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddy Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises that own or insure more than half of all mortgages in America, is a political payoff to the private financial sector that bankrolls Sen. Crapo’s election campaigns.
The GSEs recorded over $24 billion in profits in 2018 and have posted billions in uninterrupted profits since 2012. Crapo’s bill would convert this income to profits for his financial sector cronies. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachussets, asserted that the Crapo plan to replace the affordable housing goals and other GSE affordable housing initiatives with contributions to the Housing Trust Fund, Capital Magnet Fund and Market Access Fund would be wholly insufficient to meet the nation’s affordable housing needs.
Another cost of privatizing the GSEs would be the loss of the 30-year mortgage that lowers the monthly cost of purchasing a home. Without it, many lower-income Americans would be shut out of home ownership. Prior to the establishment of Fannie Mae in 1938, most mortgages were short-term and expensive. GSEs purchase mortgages from banks, freeing up capital for them to issue more loans and relieving them of the risk inherent in long term loans. It allows mortgage lenders to make a lot more loans with longer terms than they otherwise would.
We’ve been down this road before. Fannie Mae was privatized in 1968 and Freddie Mac was privatized in 1988. This arrangement worked just fine until the financial deregulation of the 1990s allowed big banks to use depositor money to gamble on the stock market. By the 2000s, Wall Street’s unregulated market for mortgage-backed derivative investments encouraged rampant speculation in sub-prime mortgages and created massive losses for the banks and the GSEs.
Privatizing the GSEs puts us right back into the moral hazard of allowing private companies to gamble with high-risk investments knowing that any losses will be covered by taxpayers to prevent another economic crisis. It’s the same moral hazard created by the rollback of Dodd-Frank regulations and failure to break up banks that are too big to fail, banks that are now more than twice as big as they were in 2008.
Politicians like Mike Crapo are putting us right back on the same path that created the 2008 economic crisis. When the next crisis comes and millions of people lose their jobs, their houses and their life savings, the culprits will be the same as last time: voters who supported corrupt politicians.