Erin Bennett is the government relations and advocacy director for the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association in Idaho. In this role, she advocates for public policy to improve community health. Bennett has worked as a political consultant at federal, state and local levels, helping advise candidates and issue campaigns across a variety of subjects including education, health, energy, transportation and taxes since 1999. She has worked in public opinion polling, research and fundraising and uses this experience to create successful strategies and effective communication campaigns. Erin earned her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Idaho and received a Master of Science in Political Management from George Washington University. She currently volunteers for a number of community organizations in Boise, ID and in her spare time plays and coaches water polo, travels as much as possible and annoys her dog.