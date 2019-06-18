For low-income Idahoans who have heart disease and other high-cost medical conditions, Medicaid provides the coverage and services they need to get and stay healthy.
Hard-working Idahoans need reliable health insurance to get and stay healthy, and we must do more to ensure they can. In the 2019 Legislature, Idaho moved forward by funding voter-approved Medicaid expansion, but in their work, legislators have hampered efforts to provide affordable health insurance options by seeking restrictions that prevent the state from increasing access and closing the coverage gap that would improve health for Idaho families.
We know states that fully expanded Medicaid have made significant gains in reducing their uninsured rate and improving health outcomes. New research in JAMA Cardiology from doctors at the University of Pennsylvania highlights that states with expanded Medicaid improved the health of residents by cutting the number of deaths due to heart disease. This research found expansion states had an average of four fewer deaths per 100,000 residents per year than states without expansion. The report points to increased risk factors for heart disease among those without health insurance and with lower socioeconomic status — the very things Medicaid without unnecessary restrictions can help address.
Using evidence-based research like this is an effective way to guide our path forward, but instead, many lawmakers chose to pass legislation mandating the state request permission from the federal government to impose roadblocks to Medicaid access. This could jeopardize the ability of low-income Idahoans to obtain health insurance. Idaho is now seeking approval for citizens with incomes between 100 and 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level to get a tax credit to purchase their own coverage instead of enrolling in Medicaid — an unprecedented request that restricts eligibility for those in need.
The reality is that these Idahoans still earn too little to afford coverage or medical bills — even with a tax credit, they would still face significantly higher out-of-pocket expenses than with Medicaid, making it more difficult to afford going to the doctor or filling a prescription. They also would lose coverage altogether if they fail to pay their premiums, a real worry for many already struggling to pay their monthly bills.
For low-income Idahoans who have heart disease and other high-cost medical conditions, Medicaid provides the coverage and services they need to get preventive screenings, manage their condition before it becomes an emergency and stay healthy. This allows them to maintain and advance at their job, contribute to their communities and care for their families.
We have the opportunity to weigh-in on the burden restrictions will cause. The Department of Insurance is taking public comments until June 30 with two public hearings scheduled by the Department of Health and Welfare. In Boise, June 24, at 1720 Westgate Drive, Room 131 at 2 p.m. MDT and in Lewiston on June 27 at 1118 F St., third-floor conference room at 10 a.m. PDT. These public comments will also establish a vital public record as the federal government reviews Idaho’s request. I encourage everyone to submit comments in support of all eligible Idahoans having access to the Medicaid health coverage they need. You can submit comments and learn more at https://www.closethegapidaho.org/take-action/take-email-action/.