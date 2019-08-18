Sports is a microcosm of life. Nothing prepares one for future leadership and competition in the real world quite like athletics does. As a 15-year Division I women’s basketball coach, I worked with amazing young women whose backgrounds checked all of today’s boxes of diversity. On any given team, we had kids that were rich and poor, American and foreign, white and black, gay and straight, Christian, Mormon, Muslim, Jewish and atheist. We had it all. But we never separated and segregated our kids into one of their diversity groups. That would have been a recipe for disaster.
What makes a team great is bringing together the uniqueness of their vastly differing backgrounds and working collectively to achieve a common goal. Problems can never be solved and understandings can never be gained if as coaches we promoted some of our kids over others. That would create divisions and be exclusionary. What we wanted were unity and excellence. The only way to achieve this was through inclusion — all of us together. True inclusion leads to winning, both on and off the court.
It is through this paradigm that I penned the Boise State letter. The drive to create a diversified and inclusive culture becomes divisive and exclusionary because it separates and segregates students. The interim president highlighted over 30 initiatives — which included creating special and select groups of students. This is troubling. All of Idaho’s kids are important and Idaho’s public universities should always seek to treat all her students fairly and equitably.
Many of the letters I received highlighted experiences and concerns due to these initiatives. I felt it important to share a few.
“I am a proud fourth-generation Idahoan. I left a lucrative job in the private sector to return to Idaho and raise my family while teaching at Boise State. On multiple occasions, while fulfilling my professional duties here at Boise State, I’ve been informed that my opinions are somehow invalid or illegitimate based on my privileged racial and gender status.” — BSU assistant professor
“My concern grows when new programs and initiatives are created in the name of inclusion to promote and support diversity when they actually cause division and encourage and create greater exclusion and separation. As I hear in your letter, I am in favor of equal opportunity and making sure we are fair to all persons ... all persons. I love Dr. King’s statement that he has a dream of a time when people will be judged based on the content of their character instead of the color of their skin.” — BSU assistant professor
“Inclusion is a goal for us all but not at the expense of conservative students’ rights and tuition increases. I will be the first to say that this liberal lean has made its way into the daily classes and my freedom to express conservative ideas in the classroom have been curtailed.” — BSU senior
“Reading that email (from BSU about Ehardt’s letter) certainly made us feel devalued as the message that was sent (and one that we have heard often here in California) is that you have no value unless you identify as a member of a special group. Everyone should feel celebrated, everyone should feel special and it should be because of what they have achieved, not because of the color of their skin or the gender they identify with … ” — BSU California parent
Boise State’s initiatives are creating a false narrative of inclusion and diversity by dividing and segregating. These concepts are diametrically opposed one to another. You cannot unite by dividing. You cannot be inclusive by segregating. My colleagues and I signed the letter because we want all our Idaho kids to be treated fairly.