The Framers of the Constitution, it is true, created a republican form of government. It is equally true, across a vista of two centuries, that America has become much more democratic than it was in 1787. To deny this historical evolution--advanced by demands of the citizenry and implemented by the constitutional mechanisms devised by the Founders—is as futile as King Canute’s commands to halt the sea tides.
The rise of America’s Constitutional Democracy reflects, in large measure, resort to the Amendatory Clause of Article V of the Constitution, which the Framers incorporated in the law of the land precisely to empower subsequent generations to correct their oversights and errors and to improve upon their work.
Americans’ demands for the expansion of democracy, through popular movements or what, in the founders’ time, was known as the existence of “out of doors” actions –-committees, conventions and organizations--undertaken by people seeking change, precipitated constitutional amendments that increased the franchise. The 15th Amendment extended the right to vote to black Americans. The 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, expanded the frontiers of democracy, but only after women had labored mightily for decades to win the franchise. The 26th Amendment further broadened democracy by extending the franchise to 18-year olds who, until ratification of the amendment, were denied a voice in the public affairs of the nation that required them to fight in foreign wars.
In addition to the expansion of democracy through extension of the franchise, readers will recognize in the 17th Amendment’s provision for direct election of U.S. Senators, the triumph of a far more democratic means of choosing their representatives and holding them accountable. The original constitutional method of selecting senators had been corrupted, it is familiar, and had grown antiquated in a nation that was moving quickly to embrace democratic values, structures and procedures.
The pursuit and achievement of constitutional rights for those in America who, since the founding, were historically ignored or marginalized —African Americans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, Latinos, women and gays—reflects further evidence of our embrace of democracy.
The recent, lively debate in these pages on the issue of whether the United States is a republic or a democracy reflects, at bottom, the deeper, fundamental issue of the reliability and quality of political representation, an issue that plumbs the depths of Anglo-American legal history. Indeed, the initial issue that triggered the Revolutionary War was representation. Colonists believed that they were not represented in Parliament since they were denied the right to vote for legislative representatives.
What lay behind that concern, and what continues to color voters’ concerns down to this day is, emphatically, whether their views, values and needs are adequately represented by those who serve in legislative bodies. That’s why Americans of every political stripe, during the colonial period and beyond, turned to “out of doors” actions and measures—extra-legislative committees, organizations and movements—to express their views when they believed legislators were betraying their interests. These represented what Jefferson regarded as “minor rebellions,” acts that reflected the right of the people to express their views and values.
Those early measures included not only the sentiment, but the right of the people to vote on proposed state constitutions in the 1770s and 1780s. Popular ratification of these state constitutions, as well as the U.S. Constitution in 1787-1788, represented the most dramatic and powerful exercise of the right of the people to act as legislators directing the course of government. And that early practice paved the way, later in American history, for the use of referenda and initiatives, including Proposition 2 –“Medicaid Expansion”—on our most recent ballot.
For the Founders, the question of the nature and methods of representation posed stark challenges. Although constitutions would provide the mechanisms for selecting representatives, there remained a profound sense of whether the wishes and concerns of the citizenry were being adequately addressed and represented. It was for that reason that early Americans embraced the wisdom of the political theorist, James Burgh, who wrote in his “Political Disquisitions,” that “the people ought to provide against their own annihilation.” “They ought,” he wrote, “to establish a regular and constitutional method of acting by and from themselves, without, or even in opposition to their representatives, if necessary.”
Those words, which elevate the importance of the right of the people to speak through an initiative, remind us that the final and full embodiment of the people in the government, is impossible.