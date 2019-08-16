At the time the Constitution was written, the largest state was Virginia with about 748,000 people, and the smallest was Delaware with about 59,000 for a ratio of about 12-to-one. Move on to the 2018 census estimates, and the largest (in round numbers) was California with 40 million and the smallest Wyoming with 580,000 for a ratio of about 66-to-one. So the population ratio between largest and smallest has increased about fivefold. This trend is continuing.
There are many factors that go into population growth with the most obvious being economic opportunity with other factors including weather, infrastructure and educational opportunities. While I would much rather live in Idaho than California, California has a wonderful climate in many parts of the state, has made huge infrastructure investments and, if you live in the right district, the schools are wonderful. You just have to like large crowds and crazy freeways. With the exception of Jackson (which working-class people cannot afford), most people would choose to live somewhere other than Wyoming.
Consequently, a vote for the Senate in Wyoming is worth five times more than in California and almost as much of a difference in the Electoral College. While other smaller states do not have such extremes, in the value of a vote it is obvious that we do not have a democracy.
This explains the movement in California to split up into multiple states. If it were to split up into 10 states each, it would have about 4 million residents. What used to be California would then go from two to 20 senators. Since California is predominantly Democratic, the majority would probably be of that party and would throw both the Senate and the presidency to the Democrats. Then the next two largest states, Florida and Texas, might follow suit and reduce the California advantage.
In the 2018 senatorial election (according to the internet) the Democrats got 12 million more votes than the Republicans, and yet the Republicans still control the Senate due to the way the Constitution was written.
With these population trends accelerating, it is only a matter of time before the pressure grows to the point where something will happen. There are constitutional provisions for states fracturing but not for a constitutional convention. Some conservative groups have been advocating for a constitutional convention for many years. With no constitutional guidelines to guide such a convention, there would be a huge fight as to whether the votes would be by population or by existing states. This would turn into a disaster for the nation that could tear it apart.
Republicans are mighty proud of the fact that a minority can rule the majority but they need to remember the story of the sleeping giant.