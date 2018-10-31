The conservative principles upon which America was founded and to which Idaho has adhered have made America and Idaho exceptional. The founding fathers adhered to the self-evident truths of the laws of nature and of nature’s God to create a constitution to protect the liberty of all citizens. The source of the only legitimate power of government is the consent of the governed, a government of the people for the people. America was founded on the fundamental principles that all men are created equal and that all people have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Numerous studies have shown that the amount of freedom people enjoy is positively correlated to their happiness. To ensure all men the right to pursue happiness, the founding fathers established the Constitution of the United States to protect the liberty of all men and to limit the powers of the government to only those powers specifically granted it by the people.
Adherence to the Constitution and these principles of limited government have made America the greatest nation in history. Idaho’s adherence to these principles of limited government has made Idaho an exceptional place to live. John Locke stated that the “end of law is not to abolish or restrain, but to preserve and enlarge freedom.”
Numerous recent studies show people are fleeing liberal states like California, New York and Illinois for conservative states such as Idaho. Some of the fruits of Idaho’s conservative government over the last few years that continue to entice people from more liberal states are that Idaho currently ranks fifth in the nation for college-ready students, first in the nation for employment gains, first in the nation for household income and earnings growth, sixth in the nation for fiscal health, sixth in the nation in lowest poverty rate and eight in the nation for income inequality. All of these are a testament to Idaho’s adherence to conservative principles of limited government.
On Nov. 6, we have the opportunity to once again exercise our constitutionally protected right to vote to protect our fundamental rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. There are wonderful conservative candidates on the ballot that will continue to vote to maintain the proper role of government — candidates that will protect our individual liberties, restrain government growth and bureaucratic overreach. We also have choices to make on ballot initiatives like Obamacare expansion which will further limit our agency and delegate that agency to an ever-encroaching federal government.
We invite each of you to exercise your right to vote and to protect the free agency and liberty God has given us all. As you head to the polls on Nov. 6, consider the proper role of government, the happiness that comes from liberty, and vote for those candidates that will fight for these principles. Together, we can fight growing government, and we can maintain those principles that make America great and Idaho exceptional.