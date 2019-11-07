We’ve all watched in horror the recent wildfires on TV as they engulfed large swaths of California. Millions of Californians had their power shut off in the midst of extreme fire danger. Can you imagine being trapped in a tinderbox so dangerous that the utility company was compelled to turn out your lights? Unless you could afford a personal generator, then you had no TV, air conditioning or refrigeration and had to ration water stored in your bathtub. Your only connection to the outside world was dependent on keeping your cell phone charged. You may have been unable to go to work, so you packed your car with essentials and huddled in the dark praying that if the inferno begins heading your way you’ll be able to get out in time.
Californians aren’t the only ones affected. Hurricanes, super-storms, tornados, droughts, floods and blizzards are increasing in frequency and intensity. Some places in coastal America are becoming unfeasible for rebuilding.
We may feel safe in Idaho, but we are fooling ourselves. The costs of disaster relief are exploding into mega-multi-billions. Idaho farmers are at risk for droughts and abnormal rainfall events that interrupt planting and harvests. Idaho forests are at risk for wildfires. And, of course, everybody is affected by the global instability fueled by climate change. Droughts lead to famine and desperate refugees fleeing starvation. Shrinking resources lead to more wars and even more refugees. We can pretend that this isn’t our problem, but we won’t be able to pretend forever.
Despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that climate change is a dangerous reality, our president deliberately hides facts from us. He’s purged his administration of scientists who accept climate change and removed facts confirming climate change from governmental websites. This alone should horrify every American.
Trump has packed his administration with lobbyists and climate change deniers who are systematically dismantling environmental protections, and he fires anyone who dares object. By taking us out of the Paris Climate Accord, he signaled to the world that the U.S. will no longer participate in global efforts to combat this impending global disaster.
If your primary concern is the economy, remember this: Those climbing numbers come at a price. The short-term winners are the oil, gas and coal industries and billionaires like Trump and the losers are the rest of us. Especially our grandchildren. Belittling and bullying of anyone who disagrees with the president on anything is the new normal in Trump’s America and includes even teenage climate activists desperately trying to get our attention.
Trump can hide facts from us, but he can’t shield us from the effects of climate disasters in our own neighborhoods, and he can’t keep global scientists from telling us the truth. In October 2018 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (a global body within the UN dedicated to studying climate change) predicted we have approximately 12 years to make major changes before it’s too late. We’ve already wasted one.
Fellow Idahoans, please ask your legislators to stand up to Trump and his reckless climate-denying agenda. Ask Crapo, Risch and Simpson to do everything they can to insist that America rejoin the global effort to control climate change. It’s imperative that the United States become part of this movement before it’s truly too late.