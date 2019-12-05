At what point does circumstantial evidence become conclusive? When does supporting Russian policy and propaganda points demonstrate obligation to Russia? And when does ignoring a president’s betrayal of his office become support for that betrayal?
Below is a partial list of Donald Trump’s cozying up to Russia, employing Russian propaganda and generally ensuring Russian success to the detriment of America and our allies. And, in support of this president, Idaho’s Republican senators and representatives have deserted our nation’s interests by supporting a Russian tool in order to ensure their re-elections.
July 27, 2016: Trump said: “Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.” This is the first instance of a presidential candidate inviting foreign interference in a U.S. election.
January 2017: The Trump administration looked into lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia days after the president’s inauguration, and one former official said that this would have given the Russians “exactly what they wanted in exchange for absolutely nothing.” For once, congressional pressure stopped this idea.
Summer 2018: In a call with Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump disputed Britain’s conclusion that Putin’s government had orchestrated the attempted murder and poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. “Trump was totally bought into the idea there was credible doubt about the poisoning,” said one person briefed on the call.
Nov. 25, 2018: The Russian coast guard fired upon and captured three Ukrainian Navy vessels attempting to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov. Trump’s response, “We don’t like what’s happening either way.”
Dec. 14, 2018: Trump decided to withdraw American troops from Syria without consulting his national security team or allies and over strong objections from virtually everyone involved in the fight against ISIS. This betrayed our Kurdish allies, cemented Russian influence in Syria and gave new life to ISIS.
Dec. 19, 2018: Trump decided to lift sanctions against the business empire of Oleg V. Deripaska, one of Russia’s most influential oligarchs.
July 25, 2019: Trump phoned Ukrainian President Zelensky and established the now-known quid pro quo: U.S. money for arms in return for “a favor.” This is attempted bribery using legislated funds for a personal reward.
Aug. 20, 2019: Trump said Russia should be readmitted to the Group of Seven industrialized nations, a call that would end Moscow’s pariah status on the world stage for its invasion of Ukraine.
Throughout this consistent support for Russia’s aims, our congressional delegation has been silent or publically supportive of Trump’s actions. Our senators were thrilled that the Mueller report did not actually call for impeachment or indictment for obstruction of justice, ignoring Mueller’s implied appeal to Congress to take up the evidence and his open enumeration of instances of obstruction.
Sen. Risch, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has abdicated his responsibilities, saying we have only one commander in chief and ignoring the Constitution’s charge for the Senate to provide oversight for foreign policy. The rest of our delegation is equally craven, fearing that doing their duty will bring Trump’s wrath down upon their re-election efforts. Only we, the voters, can right the harm done to our nation by our derelict representatives. Removing Trump’s sycophants from Congress is the only way to ensure that his betrayal of our country is not matched by the betrayal by our Idaho Republican delegation.