This has been quite a year. Several significant developments are taking place, including a very contentious presidential race, a nasty worldwide virus, enormous forest fires blackening millions of acres here in the West plus so many other chaotic current events.
Tucked away and virtually forgotten within the turmoil of 2020 is the 100th anniversary of radio broadcasting, which was a major advancement in communications.
Today we live in a sophisticated society where radio, be it FM, AM or worldwide shortwave broadcasts, is taken for granted. However, that was not the case over 90 years ago. My parents and others of their generation told me about the public reaction of the major new scientific discovery. People in the 1920s and ‘30s were less seasoned than we are in our contemporary world, but to their credit, they appreciated radio. It’s had quite an impact on humanity.
Even prior to broadcasts to the public, radio was a useful lifesaver. When the Titanic was sinking in April 1912, the radio operator of the luxury liner sent out a desperate dispatch, via Morse code, for help. Fortunately, the radio operator of the Carpathia, another English ship, picked up the urgent message. Had it not been for the “wireless,” a term used for radio then, over 700 Titanic passengers in lifeboats would probably have not been rescued.
Radio broadcasting had a humble beginning where people initially used small, cheap crystal sets to listen to programs. Sometime around the mid-’20s, radios with electronic tubes were marketed, a major advancement in its day. A few decades later, highly-efficient transistors replaced tubes, yet another remarkable technical development.
Historians say KDKA, today a 50,000-watt powerhouse AM station in Pittsburgh, was a pioneer station in 1920 with regularly scheduled programs, hence, the 100th anniversary of radio broadcasting.
Idaho’s radio history is interesting where there were a few experimental broadcasts in the Boise area as early as 1920. To quote The History Of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation, Inc.: “The story of radio’s beginnings occurred 100 years ago with 1920 licensing of technical/trade school station 7YA at Boise High School. That station evolved into KFAU, a limited-commercial station in 1922.”
Here in southeastern Idaho, KSEI in Pocatello came on-the-air in 1926 while KID in Idaho Falls followed in 1927. These stations have been broadcasting to eastern Idahoans and our neighbors in western Wyoming for over 90 years now.
Happy 100th anniversary to radio broadcasters who have been serving the public well in Idaho, nationwide and worldwide for the past few generations.