In the 70-plus years I’ve been upon the face of this earth, never have I witnessed a more controversial president than Donald Trump.
Love him or loathe him, Trump is a unique character where he openly speaks his mind.
For full disclosure, I should point out that there are personal parallels in Trump’s life and my life. Trump and I are the same age. I’m a former New Yorker who lived in a middle-class neighborhood in Queens for eight years. My home was in Queens Village which is located just three miles east of posh Jamaica Estates where Trump grew up.
Had Trump’s father not sent him to a military academy, he would have likely graduated with me in the class of ’64 at our local high school.
Trump is brash and brazen. Me too. That’s simply a part of our New York persona, but Idahoans seem to like me anyway.
Trump and I definitely have a political, cultural and generational bond, but that will not keep me from criticizing him when it’s warranted. I’m willing to swallow my political pride by pointing out some of Trump’s liabilities:
n Loquacity — That’s a fancy noun meaning talkative and gabby. Understandably, there are pressures in the Oval Office, but Trump is sometimes too passionate about various issues where he needs to tone down the rhetoric.
n Obscenities — At a recent rally in Indianapolis, Trump used the word “bullsh--” in his speech where millions of viewers heard the obscenity live on TV. Using this vulgar word and other similar ones is a lack of dignity, which is way out of line for a president of the United States. Even rough, tough New Yorkers usually aren’t quite that crude.
n Impulsive — Trump is a typical northeasterner in attitude where he tends to react at the moment of an event rather than giving the current situation some more thought. This could lead to serious diplomatic consequences if he doesn’t watch his language, especially when dealing with foreign powers.
Now, Trump’s assets:
n A very good negotiator — Trump has NATO countries paying more for our military protection, which is long overdue. He’s also a tough mediator handling Chinese trade and Russian military expansion exceptionally well.
n A strong economy — We are in the midst of the hottest national and regional economy in 50 years thanks to Trump. Idaho is a great example where our state’s healthy growth, with plenty of jobs, could at least be partially attributed to him.
n Pro-life — Trump has a great deal of compassion for infants. While we should respect the emotions and feelings of mothers, what about the rights of innocent babies who are being executed before they even have a chance to live a full life here on earth? So sad.
While many Republicans in Congress are politically lame, Trump is standing up to leading Democrats. It’s refreshing for a change to see a Republican who is tough as nails.
This past summer I’ve issued two challenges in the Post Register for local liberals and Democrats to admit that their leaders also have flaws. There has not been a peep out of Trina Pettingill, Jim Sathe, Joe and Ann Delmastro, Shelton Beach and others.
Any fair-minded, intelligent person knows that Biden, Warren, Sanders, Booker, Buttigieg and other Democrats have their share of faults, so show some political backbone and character by admitting some of their weaknesses.
My questions are: Will local Idaho leftists continue to hide behind the curtain of hatred and hostility towards Trump or will they finally have the guts to come forth and take their leaders to task as I have done so with Trump and Republicans?