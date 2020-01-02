Idaho congressmen, how, in good conscience, can you continue to support and defend Donald J. Trump?
Wherever he goes, at home or abroad, he tracks the stench of his perceived, personal supremacy and absolute authority. Words like truth, honor, loyalty and patriotism ring hollow in his mouth. Instead, he spews lies, hate and divisiveness with his every tweet, interview, speech and political rally. And anyone who doesn’t rise to sing his praises or kneel to kiss his ring is condemned as human scum.
He admires, has befriended and taken into his confidence some of the most ruthless, murderous dictators in the modern world while insulting, alienating and abandoning many of our most trusted allies.
Whenever he has been exposed as untrue to his word, or his wives or this country, his fallback position is always to deny, distort, deflect and attack those who have exposed him. He does not have any respect or care for anything or anyone but himself. He is driven only by his lust for wealth, power and the show of unquestioning adoration.
To rally support and expand his base, he will champion any cause that can deliver voters. He is adored by the evangelical community for his ability to stack the Supreme Court, but in fact displays no ethical, religious or moral code whatsoever. White supremacists, white nationalists, gun nuts and conspiracy theorists also rally to hail Trump and are emboldened by his hateful rhetoric.
Since elected, he has ignored science and worked to weaken or eliminate all environmental protections in favor of exploiting America’s fossil fuel and mineral resources. When asked if he believed in global warming, he called it a hoax. He then immediately said, “Look, we are standing on huge, untapped wealth in this country, and if you think I am going to turn my back on that, you’re crazy.”
Although elevated to the presidency by the electoral college and not the majority vote of the people, he continues to claim a landslide victory in the 2016 election and has repeatedly insisted for himself, the absolute, unilateral authority to do whatever he wants. With your support, he makes a mockery of the constitution and the separation of powers.
Congressmen, the president is not above the law. Unable to defend his actions in the impeachment inquiry, you and your Republican colleagues raise your outraged voices to attack Democrats and the impeachment process. Trump tactics 101. Your caustic rhetoric is an obvious attempt to cloud the clear, factual evidence that Donald Trump has betrayed his oath of office, the Constitution of the United States and the people he was elected to serve.
Shame on you Sens. Risch and Crapo — and on you Reps. Simpson and Fulcher. Your cowardice in the face of choosing what is right for America and your continuing, lock-step support of this hollow, narcissistic tyrant is sickening to me and frightening.
I hope you will stop and think for yourselves. Search your own conscience instead of your party line and donor lists. For the sake of this great country and the generations to follow, muster the courage to do what is right.
If nothing more, at least support letting America hear from pertinent witnesses and read related documents, currently being withheld by the president. Decide the course of this nation based on facts, fairly presented — not blind partisanship.
Ultimately, your actions will reveal who each of you is at your core.