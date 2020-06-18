We have known each other for over 35 years going back to your days as Idaho attorney general and my days as a reporter for KIDK-TV. Whenever you were coming to eastern Idaho, I looked forward to interviewing you.
Your legendary law career was further enhanced as a justice and then as a chief justice on the Idaho Supreme Court.
Now, let’s move ahead to 2019.
For the past year, Post Register readers have been subjected to your numerous commentaries highly critical of President Donald Trump. I’ll admit that a few of your criticisms are justified.
As a former New Yorker who lived in Queens just three miles east of Jamaica Estates where Trump grew up, I can attest to the fact that he has a big mouth. Current and ex-New Yorkers tend to be robust extroverts at times. Two other examples are Queens-Bronx congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Your description of Donald Trump as a “showman” is correct. However, let’s be fair by stripping away Trump’s outer crust. Underneath his shell is a man of great substance. Trump’s accomplishments are numerous, including a healthy economy, pressuring countries to pay their fair share of dues, respect for police, record low unemployment for blacks and Hispanics, proper handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, a strong military, etc.
Yes, there were peaceful demonstrations by the White House as you stated. However, you should also be acknowledging violent protesters. Approximately 50 Secret Service agents were hurt from bricks and other solid objects hurled at them. Meanwhile, historic St. John’s Episcopal Church by Lafayette Square was tragically set ablaze by pyromaniacs. By any standard, legally or morally, many out-of-control dissidents and arsonists were far from being “peaceful protesters.”
Trump has come under heavy verbal fire from the left for ordering National Guard troops to our nation’s capital. He should be credited for using them as an insurance policy to protect our precious national monuments from further vandalism by unruly thugs. Innocent human lives must be safeguarded too. Trump’s standard should also be applied to Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City and other major urban areas where the National Guards’ temporary presence would be appropriate. The loss of billions of dollars with theft of merchandise and vandalism of businesses could have been avoided with much stronger initial law enforcement.
How about balancing your commentaries by criticizing weak governors and mayors who are giving in to revolutionaries and anarchists?
Thank you.