Dear Mr. Trump,
I am a Mexican citizen. I was born in Mexico City and still live in Mexico City today. I spent much of my career involved in agriculture and trade between Mexico and the United States. In 2003, I headed a significant project for Cerveceria Modelo, the manufacturer of the famous Corona beer, which resulted in the construction of a malt plant in Idaho Falls. That malt plant has now become a part of the Idaho Falls economy.
After your election, on Dec. 26, 2016, the Idaho Falls Post Register published an open letter from me, wishing you the best following your electoral mandate, but also raising questions regarding the impact of your political views inside and outside of your country.
At that time, I wrote of your rhetoric of making America great again, your perspective on the North American Free Trade Agreement, your obsession with building a wall between the USA and Mexico, and your intention to place import taxation on United States companies that manufactured their goods outside of the United States to later sell the same in your country.
From my perspective, these and other important issues seem to have backfired during your administration. The reason is simple. The bottom line in today’s modern world is “globalization,” a process of international interaction and integration of people, companies and governments of different nations driven by international trade and investment. This world interaction is based on free-market economics which cannot be stopped by decree nor by trade wars.
During your administration, the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (or “USMCA” in the United States) replaced NAFTA. TEMEC is expected to bring better and bigger investments as well as support stronger people-to-people and business-to-business links that should enhance the relationship of all three nations.
On the other hand, the famous wall between our two countries has been a flop, to say the least. Despite your pledge that Mexico would pay for the wall, it is the United States government that has spent billions of dollars out of its taxpayers’ pockets to attempt to satisfy your campaign promise. As I stated four years ago, a wall would provoke anger on both sides, as there are more effective means to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
And last but not least, after your term, the United States is now more divided than before. International trust in the United States has been diminished, as its response to the pandemic has resulted in it being the worst affected country worldwide, burdened by the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Meanwhile, an important percentage of people throughout the world firmly believe that greater international cooperation is the best way to reduce the tremendous negative impact of COVID-19. Unfortunately, this cooperation has not existed between the United States and Mexico, which has resulted in more negative results from the pandemic for both countries.
Mr. Trump, I wish you the best as an ordinary and loyal citizen of America. To us in other countries, America has always been great as a symbol of power, and we trust that it also continues as a symbol of liberty and justice. May God bless America and its new President-elect.
Yours truly,
Mario Zenteno S.