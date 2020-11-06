I am writing this on Nov. 2. By the time this is published, one of you will be president-elect. Whoever that is, let me offer some advice about unifying this nation.
During President Trump’s nomination acceptance speech, he made this profound statement on that subject, “We will rekindle faith in our values, new pride in our history and a new spirit of unity that can only be realized through love for our great country.” That last phrase was perhaps the most correct thing ever said during a political convention. Thank you, Mr. President.
But what does the “love of our country” mean? The very concept of “our country” probably has as many different meanings, as there are people who live here. And if you ask someone what are “our values” or “our history,” be ready for a lesson in cultural diversity. So, for these people to come together in unity, we can’t depend on being unified in our values, our shared history or our political views.
Instead, the key is recognizing that “our country” is simply us. And loving our country means that in spite of all our different values and perspectives on history, all our different hopes and fears and all our different versions of reality, we share in common a genuine love, respect and regard for each other.
However, we probably can’t achieve that kind of unity if half the people will spend the next four years having anxiety attacks convinced that their president is on the brink of destroying “our country.”
Consider the conservatives. Their worst nightmare is that if Biden is elected, he will promptly oversee the complete conversion of our heaven-inspired democracy into a godless, totalitarian socialist system. As for the liberals, their darkest phobia is that if Trump is elected, he will covertly create a totalitarian oligarchy of the wealthy, privileged, capitalist elites, sell our country to them and swear that he did it in our best interest. Either way, half the country will celebrate and the other half will start planning your impeachment. Feeling the love yet?
So my advice to you is to do what it takes to make sure that everyone knows that their worst nightmare will never come true.
For example. Mr. Biden (if elected) might propose a law that would permanently prohibit the federal government and all states from ever replacing our free market capitalist system with a socialist system. Assuming the lawyers are smart enough to write something like that and make it work, it would go a long way to helping conservatives sleep at night.
Similarly, President Trump (if re-elected) might propose a law that would prohibit any tax reductions, tax loopholes or tax subsidies for any business unless every worker in that business, from the chief whatever down to the custodian, makes at least a living wage, including money for health care, education and retirement. Again, assuming such a law could be written, it would surely help the liberals sleep at night.
Better yet, make a deal with the opposition and put both proposals together in one bill. It might pass with bipartisan support. Those first steps might rekindle the spirit of compromise in Congress and revitalize the centrist elements of both parties. You could go on to recruit moderate members of both parties into a cooperative group that focuses on reaching across the aisle and getting things accomplished. I suggest you call it the Caucus of Moderate Republicans and Democrats — COMRADS.
Then we could all sleep better at night.