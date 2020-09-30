Once again we thinking, caring, and responsible citizens of Idaho Falls and southeast Idaho write to you with great concern for the future of our nation. This time the airwaves and print and social media are filled with sadness, concern and anxiety following the death of beloved Supreme Court justice and champion of equal rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And once again you are one of the older white men elected from the state of Idaho who has extraordinary power to make a difference and to honor her. You have an opportunity to fulfill what Justice Ginsburg expressed during the final days of her life, when she dictated in a letter to her granddaughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
You are in a seat of power and have the opportunity to honor Justice Ginsburg and to try to salvage a modicum of the respect the Republican Party used to enjoy when it represented the true voice of the people of Idaho and not the loud clamor of those who seek selfishly to manipulate Congress for their own power and profit. Justice Ginsburg tirelessly endeavored to promote the rights of women, people of color and LGBT people because she understood that these individuals are part of and should be included in “We the People.”
If you are a person of integrity and conscience, you also must understand that proceeding to confirm a Supreme Court justice after the actions and statements by the Senate in 2016, when that body refused to even accept President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, would be the height of hypocrisy and unbefitting of the traditions of that esteemed body. No pretend logic that this is “different because now the president and Senate are controlled by the same party” can obliterate the fact that to rush through any nomination before this election scheduled for only 40 days from now, or during the lame-duck session before Jan. 20 would be purely political and undermine the serious and responsible nature that the vetting of a Supreme Court justice nominee deserves.
We appeal to you to support our nation over the party, to recognize the importance of your position, to honor the memory of Justice Ginsburg, to consider most particularly the impact your actions may have on the future for the young women of our nation and to do the truly patriotic thing. Do not replace Justice Ginsburg “until a new president is installed.”