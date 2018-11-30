The national disgrace that is our current president is unending. Our country used to stand for something, for our values, like freedom, justice, and democracy. We were proud of our institutions like an independent judiciary, a free press and a military that did not perform domestic policing. One by one, our values and institutions have been attacked or degraded by the business bankrupt who occupies the White House.
First, our free press becomes “the enemy of the people.” Then the president admires an autocrat for the power he has over the press. Now, a journalist who lives in America and was visiting Turkey is murdered, and our own would-be autocrat thanks the murderous regime of Saudi Arabia for lowering oil prices.
Our independent judiciary is criticized for any decision that does not support the policies or stroke the ego of the president. The chief justice of the Supreme Court objects to this diminishment of an independent judiciary, and this president lectures Justice Roberts on the foolishness of such a view. Don’t be surprised when he decides that the chief executive doesn’t have to obey any order from a formerly independent judiciary, from compliance with a subpoena to compliance with any law of the land.
Our military is shanghaied to the border to block a “caravan” of threatened refugees who seek asylum in what used to be the last, best hope of mankind. Neither the laws of our country, which require review of requests for asylum, nor our tradition of welcoming refugees from violence around the world, nor simple human compassion can keep this person from threatening to order U.S. soldiers to fire upon the refugees. Such an act will alter forever the relationship of our military to our civilian population and will make our troops just another adjunct of this man’s ego.
What about the Republican Party? Once the party of “family values,” once the defender of “Constitutional restraint,” Republicans now bow down to a leader whose only love is his own ego. This is true even of Idaho’s elected officials, senators and representatives, whose only response to these outrages is silence, and silence, and more silence.
I’ve heard the argument that “there’s no sense in picking fights,” and “we’re still doing the work of government,” and “he wouldn’t listen anyway.”
Somehow those arguments remind me of Pontius Pilate, who let the work of evil go forward because it was too much trouble to stop it. When it’s too much trouble to serve the public good, when it’s too much trouble to stand up for your own values, it’s time to get out of the business of politics and let another party get to work.