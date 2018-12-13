Last month, we shared a story on the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page about paying it forward and challenged others to do the same. We weren’t expecting, and were pleasantly surprised to discover, that someone had paid it forward to us.
To provide some background to our original pay it forward story, this summer we upgraded our SCBAs (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) and compressor. In the process of doing so, we were informed that the Clark’s Fork Rural Fire & Rescue/Bridger Volunteer Fire Department was in need in of a compressor but did not have the funds to purchase a new one. Thanks to a representative who connected our two departments, we were able to donate our former compressor to their combined paid/volunteer rural fire department.
Early one morning while one of our firefighters was upstairs in the kitchen at downtown Station 1 on “E” Street having his morning coffee, he heard a noise outside. When he went outside to investigate, he found a gentleman shoveling snow from the stairs on the east side of the fire station. When the firefighter went to join him to help, he discovered that the gentleman had already shoveled most of the front and west side of the station. He said, “It’s the least I can do for the guys who risk their lives for everyone else.” He went on to tell the firefighter that the maintenance man from the apartments across the street loaned him the shovel. He promised to shovel quickly and return the shovel by 7:00 a.m. He quickly finished his task, returned the shovel and walked away.
While the anonymous gentleman most likely did not see our pay-it-forward challenge on social media or expect recognition, we want to thank him for his selfless action and kind words. This is yet another story of how this community, without hesitation, reaches out in kindness to others.
During this holiday season, and throughout the year, we challenge others to pay it forward. On behalf of the Idaho Falls Fire Department, we wish you all a safe and joyous holiday.