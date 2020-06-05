May 25 in Minneapolis, an African American man, George Floyd, died in police custody. His death sparked riots across the country. Friday, an Oakland security officer, Dave Underwood, also African American, died while protecting the federal building during a protest. Investigation pending.
Floyd drew the attention of Minneapolis police over a non-violent issue with a shopkeeper. On that day, Mr. Floyd’s individual human dignity was stripped away by a police officer who should have known better. Mr. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of buying food with a counterfeit $20 bill. When police tried to remove Floyd from his car, he advised officers that he was having trouble breathing. He was pulled from his vehicle and placed face down on the pavement. A photo taken at this time went viral. We see a white Minnesota police officer callously crushing an African American man's neck with his knee.
According to published reports, Mr. Floyd stopped breathing minutes later. When the officer removed his knee, George Floyd — with no pulse — was taken away in an ambulance. He did not revive. More details may emerge. Mr. Floyd had health issues that may or may not have contributed to his death. But from published reports, it appears that the police officer placed the weight of his knee on the neck of an older African American man for several minutes.
Racism and anti-police riots are the bitter fruits of collectivist thinking. Our country is based on respect for the individual.
The Minneapolis police department’s procedures, personnel and policies will get close scrutiny. The offending officer will be tried for grave criminal misconduct. That is our system, which is dedicated to the individual as opposed to mob justice.
But one ugly picture remains in people’s heads. It is vivid, iconic, horrifying and unforgettable. It has awakened and amplified all of the hot button stereotypes of the civil rights era. Suddenly this incident is no longer about individual justice. This tragic instance of police misuse of force is sparking has sparked a collectivist response. Anti-police mobs followed.
So now we have riots. Good police officers everywhere, including our fine African American officers, are now in the line of fire. Collectivism in all its forms and isms is a disease. The “us against them” collectivist monster has been loosed. The death of an innocent security officer will not be the only casualty.
I hate racism and I strongly support law enforcement. As a public defender, I spent decades addressing police and prosecutorial misconduct in Oakland courtrooms. I taught lawyers and law students, did training for sergeants at the Oakland Police Department. I enjoy friendships among police, sheriff deputies, defenders and prosecutors, men and women, in uniform and out, retired and active, of all ethnicities, among them African American prosecutors, public defenders and judges.
The overall system of justice is fair because it is based on individuated justice, not collectivist retribution. Collectivism’s fruits include collective hysteria and collective anger.
Let us not go there. This is a time for prayer and the calm pursuit of individual justice.