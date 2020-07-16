So you support anti-racist awareness and causes? Great.
Maybe.
Like many of you, many of my friends have readily given their support to groups, slogans and even books in good faith because it was “anti-racist” and hearing that was good enough for them.
Here are two examples of why you should investigate what you are really supporting. Both of these have been taking political advantage of well-intentioned people during these emotionally troubling times.
First, Black Lives Matter. If you are already in the habit of doing your own research, you know there are two completely different BLMs out there. The first is the grassroots awareness campaign that arose in 2015 and that rightly supports equal rights for Black America and people of color. I support this. The other is the 501©(3) organization that hijacked the BLM name and was co-founded by two self-described Marxists. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors states: “Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.” It’s an easy to find quote with a quick search, also on YouTube.
One of these supports equal rights for Black America and people of color. The other has a pro-Marxist political agenda that has little to do with protecting people of color. Which are you supporting?
The second example is social justice training. Idaho Falls School District 91 offered this training in June to contracted educators using a text written by Ozlem Sensoy and Robin DiAngelo. The authors have been criticized because their ideology actually promotes divisions between “whites” and “Blacks” to support their work. DiAngelo says: “Racism comes out of our pores as white people. It’s the way that we are.”
Really? She states that whites deny their own racism because it threatens their supremacy in society. So, if a white person states they are racist, DiAngelo’s work is validated because they are racist. But if they state they are not racist, they are racist anyway. They are just in denial about it. Thanks, that’s helpful.
Like those who support BLM with good intentions, District 91 curriculum reviewers likely saw the words “social justice” and gave their buy-in without actually reviewing the contents. I hope.
Here’s the point: think for yourself. Do your research. Just because something appears anti-racist on the surface does not mean the contents are worthy of your allegiance.
With every tragedy come opportunists to take advantage of our emotional vulnerability, which can make us easy prey. The BLM name has been hijacked by those with a Marxist political agenda. Local teachers are being trained in anti-white, class-division doctrine to pass on to our students. Your morals are sound. Stay awake and chart a responsible course toward equal rights for all.