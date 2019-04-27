Editor’s note: This column was submitted too late for inclusion in last Sunday’s collection of responses to the 2019 legislative session.
There is nothing that makes you appreciate apple pie more than eating a nice big slice a la mode on a summer day. Pictures don’t do it justice. Stories do not cut it. Only that delicious hot-cold, tart-sweetness exploding in your mouth adequately explains why “nothing is as American as apple pie.”
I have studied American government for years. I’ve read stories of those who sacrificed so much to secure to us a system of representative government. But, over the last four or five months, the opportunity to serve as a representative has deeply rooted in me an appreciation for the blessings, the struggles and the great responsibilities associated with our representative republic.
I developed a deep appreciation for my colleagues, for their unique talents and experiences and for the sacrifices they make to serve. I appreciated the genius of a representative process replete with accountability and ample opportunity for ideas to be thoroughly aired and vetted. I successfully supported the passage of both a House and a Senate bill and took one House bill of my own through the legislative process successfully. I saw the struggle between competing ideologies unfold in committee rooms and on the House floor and grew in my understanding of the need for ordinary people to articulately and actively stand up for the principles they believe in.
I did not do everything perfectly, but I did learn a great deal, and I look forward to hitting the ground running next year — anticipating again the hot-cold, intense, exhausting, breath-taking, beautiful, tangy-sweet blessing of participating in our God-given representative republic. May God bless America.