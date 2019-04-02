Last year, the City of Idaho Falls entered into a contract with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) to develop and construct, and eventually purchase power from, a first-of-a-kind commercial nuclear power plant based on the NuScale small modular reactor design. In fact, our city purchased an “entitlement share” of 10 megawatts.
Advocates of the Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) have promoted this unproven technology as a cost-effective energy resource, without even addressing the economic and contractual risks of this project?
The economic risks associated with nuclear power plant construction should not be ignored. In November of last year, the Daily Memphian reported that the CEO of Tennessee Valley Authority, a power utility that owns three nuclear power plants, told the Memphis City Council “Nuclear construction is the riskiest activity you can engage in in the power business.” For example, in July 2017, the South Carolina nuclear project V.C. Summer was approximately 37 percent complete when it was canceled. Why? The initial price tag had almost doubled and the project’s contractor, Westinghouse, went bankrupt. As of late last year, the Vogtle nuclear power plant project is about 60 percent complete, several years behind schedule and billions over budget.
So, are ratepayers in the South happy with the bill of goods they were sold, especially since they are on the hook to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns? According to a September 2018 Augusta Chronicle article, “Jacksonville’s electric utility [JEA] and City Hall filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to void a controversial decade-old agreement obligating local ratepayers to help build and eventually buy power from two planned nuclear reactors in Georgia … These ‘hell-or-high-water’ contracts specifically provide that the buyer has no right, under any circumstances, to abandon the contract …”
Furthermore, in November 2018, ‘WIS News 10’ reported that a South Carolina utility has “… reached an agreement with plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the utility following the aborted V.C. Summer nuclear project in 2017.” According to a 2017 ‘WIS News 10’ news report, the lawsuit alleged that utilities “‘actively concealed’ or publicly minimized a substantial risk the project could fail.” Furthermore, the lawsuit addresses “handsome” bonuses paid to utility executives.
Well, what about the CFPP contractual risks (and the $65 dollars per megawatt-hour sales pitch)?
During an April 2018 Los Alamos County Council meeting held to consider approval of the CFPP power sales contract, a county council member, during a discussion with a UAMPS lawyer, asked a fundamental question regarding the targeted cost of electricity. She asked, “There’s been mention of a target of sixty-five dollars a megawatt-hour, how did we come up with that number?”
Another council member, probing into the terms of the contract, expressed additional concern related to the targeted cost of electricity. He stated, “… I feel like we’re being sold a bill of goods with sixty-five dollars a megawatt-hour.” Noteworthy is that over 30 western municipalities approved an “option” contract with UAMPS, which eventually converts to a “hell-or-high-water” contract (once construction is authorized) to build and eventually purchase electricity based on a “targeted” cost of $65 dollars per megawatt-hour. Well, assuming project cost and schedule problems (similar to Summer, Vogtle and of course WPPSS) and once the unsuspecting ratepayers (and their lawyers) in these little towns “peel back the onion” on the contractual obligations (e.g., price targets, special purpose entity, nondefaulting participant obligations) that their community leaders have approved, it’s going to be messy.
Community leaders were elected to serve voters – not the Federal Government bureaucracy and its contractors.
Therefore, ratepayers should insist that their city council members address the CFPP risks including answering a few simple questions: (1) Have you read the power sales contract? (2) Do you understand the contract? and (3) Would you invest your own personal funds in the project?
Finally, have ratepayers been provided accurate information, devoid of half-truths and other propaganda, on the economic and contractual risks of the project? Or, are we just being sold a “bill of goods?”