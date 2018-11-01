Our chief Medicaid naysayers, Messrs. Beck, Potts, Zollinger and Smith have been very active in trying to convince you that Medicaid expansion is some kind of threat to civilization and the American way of life. Nothing could be further from the truth. Americans helping Americans in need is as old as the Union and as American as apple pie, especially when it makes practical and economic sense to do so.
Mr. Smith claims Medicaid expansion is a “toxic charity,” and tries to convince us that it is a bad idea. Just recently he tried again to say that all we need is private charity.
However, our health care needs far outstrip what Americans give to charities that actually fund health care needs. According to a number of studies, including recent L.A. Times and American Enterprise Institute (a conservative think tank) analyses, private charities can’t fully support the social safety net. This is especially true when you consider that a lot of charity support comes from government sources, which are currently being slashed.
Locally, as the Legislature sat on its collective hands uselessly for the last six years, private and religious charities simply didn’t or couldn’t step up and adequately fill the gap.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates that there are about 60,000 people in the Medicaid gap. We know that filling the gap will cost money. However, there would be considerable offsets to the state’s indigent care, catastrophic and behavioral health funds, and to county obligations to cover those costs.
Additional savings are likely because Medicaid patients are required to do preventative checkups, rather than waiting until they are so sick or their needs for care are so immediate that they have to go to the emergency room for basic health care. Emergency rooms are the most expensive sources for medical treatment, and we know that they should only be used (and the public should only be charged) when there is actually an emergency. Preventative medicine makes for healthier, happier Idahoans — and it is much cheaper to keep them healthy than pay for treating the sick and injured after the fact. The recent Milliman Report suggests we could save as much as $15.6 million a year.
And let’s not forget that approximately $2 to $3 billion is given away every year to sales tax exemptions for special interests. If we were willing to properly re-align our priorities, we’d be able to invest in our health, education and infrastructure, rather than just subsidizing a relatively few, well-connected groups of individuals and corporations.
Idaho’s Legislature created this problem and it has forced the citizens of Idaho to remedy the situation on their own. Let’s demand better coverage from our “representatives,” and let’s help our fellow Idahoans.