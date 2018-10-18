Hi, my name is Miranda. I grew up in Idaho, graduating from Skyline High School in 1998. I’m a true nerd, reading fantasy and science fiction and watching all the comic book superhero and Star Wars movies that come in my way — even if they end up annoying the crap out of me.
I’m a single mom with a teen son. I write about money on the internet for a living. I participate actively in my community and help babysit my young nephews whenever I can.
You might even agree with some of the things I write in the newspaper sometimes.
But watch out. I’m also a … Democrat.
According to Stanton Anderson, that means I’m “dangerous.”
Watch out, my fellow Bonneville County citizens. You might be surprised to find Democrats on any corner, in any home, and in the pew next to you at church.
The reality, of course, is that politicians are politicians. Anderson points to “chaos” and calls out legislators that he thinks are bad actors, but skates over the fact that Republican legislators engaged in similar tactics during the Obama Administration, and that 20 years ago Newt Gingrich himself launched the contentious party politics we see today, couching the business of the people in terms like “battle.”
These sorts of tactics even made their appearance in Idaho Falls during last year’s mayoral race. This is unfortunate because we are all, first and foremost, Idahoans. I like to assume the best of people, even when we don’t agree. We want to work together for a better Bonneville County and a better Idaho. We might not always see eye to eye on exactly what needs to be done or how we get there, but I don’t presume to say that people who don’t think like me are “dangerous.”
And I certainly don’t think that, just because someone with an R behind their name behaves badly, it means every Republican is evil and seeks to destroy the country. It’s disheartening to me that we are in a place in our national politics — and it’s even more disappointing that it’s here in Idaho as well — that instead of talking to our neighbors, having public discourse, and engaging in forums with our candidates, we’re demonizing people due to their political affiliation.
In the end, as I watch this all play out, and wonder if my neighbors will decide their kids can’t be friends with my son because I’m a “dangerous” Democrat, I’m reminded of what a 90-year-old Navy veteran told me 15 years ago: “I’ve been all over the world and one thing I’ve learned is that people are people, wherever you go.”
And that’s true here. People are people, no matter their party. Aren’t we all Idahoans?