Thank you for publishing Michael Armstrong’s piece “Wuerthner is wrong on Wolves.” I believe Mr. Armstrong is wrong on several points also.
It was the will of most Americans that wolves be reintroduced and expected to recolonize the western lands from which they had been extirpated. They have done so, and serious ecologists and wildlife managers are in almost unanimous agreement that the ecosystem has benefited: the elk herds are healthier, there is greater biodiversity.
We all acknowledge that wolves are a challenge to ranching, but the government and nongovernmental organizations work hard at making it possible for wolves and livestock to coexist.
Much is made of an incident when wolves killed many elk in a group and “did not eat any of them.” Indeed, wolves are opportunistic killers and will kill what they can. But left to their own devices, they have repeatedly been shown to return to carcasses and eventually clean them completely up. These elk carcasses were collected within the day – there was no opportunity for the wolves to feed.
The Yellowstone elk herd did indeed number over 20,000, but that was way over the carrying capacity of the land and there was a serious problem with that many elk. Upon reintroduction of wolves, the numbers plummeted, as planned, and now they have recovered and stabilized. From the low of about 4500, elk numbers in 2018 were found to be 7500. Montana officials now note that the number of elk spilling out of Yellowstone is now “over objective.” Throughout the Rocky Mountain states, in fact, elk are doing better than ever.
Wolves may have no natural enemies, but that doesn’t mean their numbers get out of control. The very definition of an apex predator is one whose population is controlled by other factors: in the case of wolves, it is intraspecific aggression, starvation and the general difficulty of their lives. Wolves are only successful about 10 percent of the time they hunt.
Ranchers pay for the use of public land, but at a fraction of the going rate (about 10 percent). In addition, the government in the form of Wildlife Services spends a small fortune hunting down and killing predators for these ranchers, paid for by taxpayers. If killing were not so heavily subsidized by the federal government westerners seem to hate, ranchers might be a little more interested in non-lethal deterrence, which works better anyway.
Our wild lands, our public lands need wolves and other predators. Most Americans now value complete ecosystems with their predators. Ranchers deserve every opportunity to thrive and do well also. The ones who have embraced coexistence are thriving and will continue to fare the best.