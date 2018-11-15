In a recent article, the Post Register’s editorial board attacked Mark Fuller, who had previously written an article reminding us our nation was founded on republican ideals, not democratic ones.
This is not a new concept nor is it a far-right fringe idea. But to the Post Register’s editorial board, this was apparently one of the most subversive ideas since the civil war.
Here’s what the Post’s editorial board said:
“Earlier this week, Mark Fuller, the chairman of the Bonneville GOP, wrote a column instructing voters that they live in a republic, not a democracy.”
So far, so true.
“That’s utterly false.”
Then why do our founders call it a republic?
“We are both a republic and a democracy.”
We could argue semantics, but that completely obscures the point of the original distinction between governing by rule-of-law versus the whims of the majority.
“If we were a republic and not a democracy, representative and senator might be hereditary titles like lord or duke. There is no House of Lords here — though Mr. Fuller’s beloved party platform does call for revoking your right to vote in U.S. Senate races.”
This is a logical fallacy. Our founders specifically insisted that the representatives “be derived from the great body of the society, not from … a favored class of it”.
“Fuller’s attack was venomous. Democracy, he wrote, was ‘mob rule’ beset by ‘inherent evils.’”
Is it so venomous to quote our founding fathers? Madison described democracy as “a society ... who assemble and administer the government in person, (and) can admit of no cure for the mischiefs of faction. ... Hence it is that such democracies ... have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property.”
Fuller is not attacking voters or our tradition of democratically electing representative leaders. To imply as much by saying he holds “you the voter in contempt” is disingenuous. He is against deciding policy via democratic election, i.e. ballot initiatives. To the degree that we decide public policy via ballot initiative, we effectively become the very democracy Madison warned against. If he is venomous, so is Madison, for their arguments are the same.
“Why attack democracy? It’s a strategy to erect a veil of legitimacy over the illegitimate attempts to undermine the sovereign will of the people that come next.”
Fuller criticizes democratic policy making because it is dangerous, as Madison describes, and inferior to being governed by a constitution upheld by elected leaders, i.e. rule-of-law.
While the Post Register may disagree with Mark Fuller’s view of what’s best for Idaho and America, they have no right to attack him as “venomous” and someone who “[holds] you, the voters, in contempt”. They betray their journalistic values when they twist his words, contrary to historical facts, to portray him as scheming to overthrow our freedom. It’s poor logic and, more importantly, it’s shockingly poor and unprofessional journalism.