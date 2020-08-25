Idaho Falls School District 91 has reached a critical junction. As a member of one of six parent-teacher committees, I have felt a need to pass on to the members of our community some of what happened during the summer as we have prepared to reopen our schools for the students.
First off, each of the six different committees was tasked with coming up with a plan to safely open our schools. We were instructed to make a plan for each of three phases: green phase — all the kids would come back to school together, yellow phase — only half the kids would be back in the school at one time and red phase — all school would be online.
Our committee was made up of parents, teachers, and administrators. We were told over and over again that we were giving the board recommendations for how school was to be conducted and the board would take the recommendations from all the committees and come up with a plan. We were told they could choose to adopt our plans or throw them out and come up with their own plan. We were also informed that our plans were to be on how school was conducted under each phase, not counseling the board on which phase we were in.
The blue phase adopted by the board still incorporated many of the safety precautions that we submitted under the green phase. The only difference between what we proposed for a green phase and what the board approved for the blue phase was going four days as opposed to five. As far as I know, our schools will still not have kids at the lockers, will space out when kids are in the halls between classes, will have them eat lunches in classrooms instead of the cafeteria, will have hand sanitizer available, will have the kids clean their desks in between classes, will have their own personal Chrome books and yes, my committee did recommend facemasks to be optional. With the optional facemasks, we felt that the elementary teachers and special needs teachers specifically would struggle with enforcing this rule and wanted to make it as easy as possible for them.
As far as I can tell, every recommendation my committee submitted was kept except for going to school on Friday. Obviously with six committees not all the recommendations from all the committees were kept. Our committee started meeting in June and we met for one hour a week for five weeks. In early July our committees’ recommendations were submitted to the board of trustees for them to make a decision on.
I want to thank the board of trustees for dealing with all of this headache and doing their best even when there is strong disagreement between us on what needs to be done. I implore the community members to please be respectful of the board. They are trying to juggle the needs of all and do what is best for everyone. Remember, we are in this together.