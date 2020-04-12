My, what a time we now face. Most of us may have never before experienced such a time. Many people and businesses are struggling to get by. Others may be sick with a sudden and unforgiving virus. Children are trying to adjust to school at home. Many parents are working from home. Everyone is trying to adjust their habits to try and avoid the virus. Lives have been altered, some more than others. Emotionally, psychologically, financially, we have all been affected.
In times such as these, it can be easy to look for someone or something to blame. Someone must have done something or is doing something wrong.
Paul of the New Testament, who saw his share of difficult trials, counseled to think otherwise, “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”
Can we put aside negativity just for a moment and think about those admirable, beautiful, excellent and praiseworthy acts that we are seeing happen around us? Is it a coincidence that these lovely acts are occurring quite at the same time that the first flowers of spring are beginning to bloom?
For instance, locals like Sally Lewis are shelving other work projects while they sew hundreds upon hundreds of masks for local nursing homes, care centers and first responders.
Doctors and nurses are putting themselves in harm’s way daily to care for patients that may have come down with the virus — many, like Ketchum’s Brent Russell, contracting the virus as an unfortunate byproduct of their good deeds.
Volunteers like Gary and Tesra Tiblow, churches and other charitable organizations are helping those without sufficient food resources to find the food they need.
Good people are utilizing social media resources to share talents, bring a smile to someone’s face or make it possible for individuals throughout east Idaho to give of surplus goods that they may have.
Teachers, like Hillview Elementary third grade teacher Margarita Moody, are connecting to students by video calls to make sure they are continuing to advance and learn.
Health professionals, such as Geri Rackow and James Corbett of Eastern Idaho Public Health, are spending many hours organizing a response to the virus in our area and communicating messaging to help people stay safe and healthy.
Businesses, like Grand Teton Distillery, are putting normal profitable operations on the backburner while they produce much-needed hand sanitizer.
First responders, like the Ammon Fire Department or Rigby Police Department, are collecting local donations for health professionals and are picking up necessities for vulnerable populations.
People are anonymously dropping off necessary items on neighbor doorsteps, are buying from local businesses and restaurants to show their support during these hard times, and are asking the important question more often like, “Are you okay?”
It’s precisely in times like these that our very best selves come out. Maybe it’s because we learn again who we really are. Let’s hold on to this.
It’s impossible when thinking of such acts of praiseworthiness and loveliness to not exclaim with American poet e.e. Cummings, “I thank you God for this most amazing Day / For the leaping greenly spirits of trees, / And a blue true dream of sky, And for everything / Which is natural, which is infinite, which is yes!”
In the midst of these difficulties, let us be grateful for so much that is good.