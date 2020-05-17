So this is what we get after 50 plus years of unrelenting right-wing propaganda against the very idea of government: a faction of the Republican Party finally in control of government, and, due to its ideological intransigence, unable to govern. When Barry Goldwater lost the presidential election in 1964 in an absolute drubbing by Lyndon Johnson, one might have thought that was the end of rigid anti-government, pro-corporate conservatism, but corporate interests and right-wingers saw it differently.
If a candidate as conservative, hawkish, and extreme as Goldwater could take 38% of the vote, that indicated a reliable base that would never desert the Republican Party. All that was needed to remain a serious and sometimes dominant force in American politics was a series of issues that could be presented in stark black-and-white terms. Issues that had never before had significant force in our national discussions, such as abortion rights or fanatical adherence to the Second Amendment, could be used to strip off specific constituencies from the Democratic Party.
The most unnerving of these strategies was Nixon’s Southern Strategy in the elections of 1968 and 1972. Using dog-whistles, attacks on black activism, and opposition to further extensions of voting rights and civil rights, the Republican Party gave a wink and a nod to Southern racists, making the formerly Democratic bastion of the “Solid South” the most powerful element of the national conservative party.
Unfortunately, this also meant that the worst tendencies of Southern conservatism became embedded in the Republican Party. Anti-intellectualism, in particular, became an increasingly powerful force as the Southern element of the party became the driving faction. (If you spend over a 100 years denying the meaning of the Civil War, your powers of ratiocination get stamped out.)
Thus, what had been the party of the national establishment, represented at its apogee by Dwight Eisenhower, became the party of the disaffected. What had been a party committed to effective (if moderately conservative) government, became the party of reflexive reactionism, dedicated to turning back the clock to an imagined utopian past, where everyone knew their place and nobody rocked the boat.
This denial of political and historical reality fed into an increasing resentment of intellectual and scientific programs and progress. Evolution, of all things, one of the most solidly founded theories in biology, became a political issue. National standards for education, necessary for understanding the success or failure of our local schools, came under attack, as did the very idea of public schools providing a free education for all.
What this has finally led to is pretty clear. Bowing to its anti-intellectual base, the Republican Party nominated and elected its ideal candidate, a man with no interest in governing and no capacity for learning how to govern. Continuing its assault on science, reality and government, the far-right element of the party attacks the necessary powers of government that ensure our health and safety. Dedicated to an extremist ideology of personal rights, they seek to intimidate legislatures and citizens through gun-toting displays in state capitols and bizarre congregations of people in defiance of emergency health regulations.
We are fortunate, so far, in having a governor who believes that he, at least, has a responsibility to govern, to ensure public health and safety, and to establish regulations to achieve those ends. We do have to listen to ideological wind-bags insisting on their right to infect the rest of us with a deadly disease, to politicians anxious to curry favor with the right-wing anti-intellectual base they helped create and to the deranged conspiracy theorists howling for the resignation, firing or even assassination of respected scientists and doctors.
I urge all Idahoans, right, left and in the middle, to study the science, listen to doctors and follow the guidelines and procedures requested by our state government. If the current plague worsens, expect and demand that government enforce those guidelines and procedures and more. And, for goodness’ sake, elect leaders and legislators who believe in the appropriate functions of government and will support those functions through laws and regulations. Don’t be misled by blowhardism about tyranny and conspiracies, but think the problem through, consent to the necessary strictures generated by these pandemic conditions, and work together to get through this. We are stronger together.