With the current political chaos in our federal government, it is time for some comic relief. I’ll pick on the Democrats since I’m a Republican. Those who still have a sense of humor may laugh out loud at the following, as I did:
1. Speaker Pelosi opened her remarks on their impeachment inquiry by saying it is not about politics.
2. Chairman Schiff said President Trump is like a mafia hood making a shakedown of Ukrainian leaders.
3. Senators Durbin, Menendez and Leahey did conduct a real shakedown on Ukrainian leaders. They’re now using standard Democratic modus operandi. They try to flip their own misdeeds onto the Republicans.
4. Joe Biden said he has never talked with his own son about their questionable dealings in the Ukraine and China.
5. Minority leader Schumer said that the Senate must prepare for Trump’s trial in the Senate.
6. Elect, impeach, indict and convict are scary terms exploited by Democrats. Yet Pelosi says a glass of water can be elected to the house.
Others reference that a ham sandwich can be indicted and impeachment means little without a Senate conviction.
Now for some unlaughable thoughts. The left-wingers in Washington are not like my Democratic friends here in Idaho Falls. Nothing has worked for the radical left in their harassment of a duly elected president. Desperate, they are now trying to impeach him. This too will fail.
This follows since there is no valid reason for impeachment and most citizens don’t want it. Many say they are weary of Democratic behavior.
The latest can’t be taken as sincere concerns. Their well-orchestrated attack was planned earlier and now seems to be outdated with anemic justification. If current Democrats and their radical leaders won in 2020, it would be bad (socialists on the way to dictators). Look at what they are doing to President Trump. I shudder when I think what they would do to us and our country if they get more power.