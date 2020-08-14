In March 2018, The Atlantic magazine chronicled the rise and fall of “Paul Manafort, American Hustler.” Manafort “institutionalized conflicts of interest” in D.C. according to Fred Wertheimer, a good-government advocate quoted in the story. Manafort’s institution is rampant in this White House.
Former Vice President Biden, you can cripple Manafort’s institution and restore public confidence and trust in the White House.
Why you? Because Burisma attempted to influence your White House by appointing your son, Hunter, to their board of directors. While legal, it created the potential for conflicts of interest claims against you and precipitated actions that eventually led to the impeachment of our sitting president.
How can you do it? Promise to execute an executive order on day one of your administration to apply conflict of interest and anti-nepotism laws to the White House. Demand legislation from Congress that codifies your executive order.
Public perception of political influence pedaling is corruption. Corruption, real or perceived, undermines public trust in our democratic institutions. Without trust in our institutions, we are a divided country. As public trust in our institutions has eroded over decades, many Americans are now black and white, rich and poor, native and immigrant, urban and rural, and either pro- or anti- to any issue. Many have lost faith that our democratic institutions are unbiased when it comes to providing life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for every American.
Nothing screams influence pedaling and the potential for corruption more than conflicts of interest and nepotism in government. That is why 18 U.S.C. § 208 (section 208) — imposes criminal penalties for executive branch officials who fail to recuse themselves when their official role would conflict with their financial interests. That is why section 3110 of title 5, U.S. Code, (section 3110) forbids a public official from appointing a relative “to a civilian position in the agency ... over which (the official) exercises jurisdiction or control.”
Neither section 208 nor 3110 applies to the president or vice president. Congress has been hesitant to impose these restrictions on the White House, and the U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on the constitutionality of applying these restrictions to the president. In fact, the attorney general’s office issued a 14-page (arguable) opinion as to why the anti-nepotism restrictions of 5 U.S.C. Section 3110 did not apply to the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Kushner is an example of the dangers inherent in nepotism appointments, i.e., naïve relatives might become targets for foreign actors to influence the president and his policies.
According to the Guardian: “In February 2018, the Washington Post reported that US intelligence services worried that officials in at least four countries — the UAE, Israel, Mexico and China — had discussed ways to manipulate Kushner. The paper quoted US officials saying that Kushner was ‘naïve and being tricked’ in his contacts with foreign leaders who tried to take advantage of his complex business arrangements and lack of foreign policy experience.”
In January 2018 a New Yorker magazine headline stated “Jared Kushner is China’s Trump Card” and went on to explain how Kushner became China’s desired contact with the Trump administration.
Whether these reports are true or not, the public perception is that they could be true. Therein lies the loss of trust in the president and his motivations.
Former Vice President Biden, restore trust in the office of the president; cripple Manafort’s institution in the White House.