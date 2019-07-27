Bigotry is alive and well in Idaho. Most alarming is its endorsement by 28 members of the Idaho legislature, many of them living in the east end of the state where I make my home.
The president of the United States has made no secret of his own brand of bigotry, opening the door for any American who has previously suppressed racist feelings to proudly state them openly, even to the extent of having them published in the news media. After a white supremacist drove his car into demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., killing one and injuring dozens, the president was called out by members of both political parties for not condemning the white supremacists at the rally. That was in August 2017, seven months after his inauguration. It enabled the closet bigots to openly espouse their racism.
Fast forward to a few days ago, when 28 Republican members of the Idaho House of Representatives criticized Boise State University President Marlene Tromp in a letter that decried BSU’s diversity programs. It was an apparent response to a BSU newsletter that enumerated the University’s efforts to recruit and support minority students and faculty.
Then on July 22, the bigots doubled down with a postcard sent to Idaho legislators that depicted Tromp and members of the State Board of Education as clowns and further opposed BSU’s efforts on diversity and inclusion. “Infowars Army” claimed credit for the postcard. It’s worth noting that Infowars is the brainchild of disgraced radio talk show host Alex Jones. Jones has been sanctioned by a judge in a lawsuit brought by families of the slain in the Sandy Hook massacre and was forced to retract inflammatory statements he made in order to settle a lawsuit brought by Chobani. Thus far, Jones is not mentioned by name in the postcard incident.
I am a founding member of the southeast Idaho anti-hate group 2Great4Hate. On the Sunday after Easter in 2010, residents of Pocatello’s College Neighborhood found racist messages left in their front yards by a white supremacist group. Several hundred such messages were distributed and public outcry resulted in 2Great4Hate’s formation. We believe that bigotry in its many forms must be met head-on, that ignoring hatred and hoping it goes away has never worked in neighborhoods, cities, states and entire countries. We have responded locally to everything from bullying in our schools to a politician’s unfunny joke to graffiti on an LDS Church to the distribution of racist and anti-Jewish CDs. This opinion piece is endorsed by current 2Great4Hate membership.
What happened in 2010 was disturbing. What is happening in 2019 is 10 times as disturbing because it involves political leaders of the majority party in the state legislature. Where is this bigotry leading? Is more on the way? Some minorities are threatened, will other minorities be next? It starts with a letter and continues with a cartoon on a postcard. Will words of angry denunciation on the Statehouse floor follow?
I am reminded of the words of Martin Niemoller:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”