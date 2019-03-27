I thank Fred Birnbaum for his March 13 column, “Idaho needs accountability in education.”
This retired 35-year Idaho public junior high school teacher chooses to comment.
Mr. Birnbaum states the need for a school or a teacher not be so ardent in their request/demand for adequate funding. His words: “We realize as adults that not yielding to every demand pressed upon us is the natural course of life. As an adult, can anyone imagine saying ‘yes’ to every request?”
Sir, in all fairness, accuracy, and kindness, I find your words to be a bit unfair, simplistic, and misleading.
I read and reread your column, finding demand for a school and a teacher to have responsibility for students’ achievement. However, I see no mention of students’ and parents’ responsibilities.
Back in the 1990s or so, I had two kids whose parents were the largest critics of our school. In fairness, both turned a deaf ear/blind eye to class load sizes of 32–plus per period, a tiny class budget, compensation (teacher pay) in the bottom 5-10 percent while still having scores and outcomes at average or above average nationally in all critical subject areas.
To their credit, both parents accepted my sincere invitation (permission sought and approved) as teacher aides. Their day was filled with working from group to group, tutoring one or more struggling kid, trying not to step on one of my 32 kids in my cracker-box–sized classroom, helping to quell disturbances in the hallways; in short, protecting our little 6th graders as big 8th graders zoomed by.
One of these parents made it through the day while another lasted 2 days. To their credit, both wrote the nicest letter to me with copies to my superiors. Both were full of praise and adulation. Both used the phrase, “I had no idea...” All four parents joined our school’s PTA/PTO and one became a top officer. One of these parents became a close friend.
Mr. Birnbaum, you would be the first today to receive my sincere and kind invitation – you would learn a lot. One thing you would learn for sure, as a taxpayer, you would be getting a heck of a deal on expenditures vs. student achievement and outcomes.
I, again, do thank you for your thought-provoking piece.