Idaho House Bill 509, which bars transgender people from changing their birth certificates, should be allowed to take effect on July 1, but not for the reasons many believe. A birth certificate is a primary source document, which could later be amended, but the original should never be changed.
A primary source in this regard is a document, which was written by a person who was in attendance at the event being documented at the time it happened. In the case of birth certificates, the doctor’s word can be taken as a primary source for the birth certificate because he was at the birth at the time of the birth. If, however, that doctor is asked five years later about the birth, his information cannot be considered a primary source. Although he was there at the event, he is not giving information at the time of the event. He could easily have forgotten the details. Similarly, if the father is at the birth and immediately calls Grandma in another state to tell her about the birth, Grandma is not a primary source. Her information came at the time of the event, but she was not actually in attendance.
Primary source documents have been important throughout history in the fields of scholarship, politics, law, intellectual fields and cultural history, among others. Sometimes it is necessary to amend primary sources but never to alter them. For example, when a woman gets married and changes her last name to her husband’s, the marriage certificate amends the birth certificate, saying that although she was born with her maiden name, she now chooses to go by another. Her birth certificate tells what name she was born with and should never be changed.
Another example is that of my father-in-law. He was born Jim Pietrangelo, but as a young man decided he did not want to be bothered with such a long clearly ethnic name, so he changed it. He went to the courts to have his name legally changed. Thereafter, he was able to use the court document whenever he needed to prove his name. His birth certificate tells what name he was born with and must not be changed. The same thing holds true with the U.S. Constitution. The original is never altered. When a change is warranted, an amendment is proposed, voted on and if approved, is published. The original Constitution remains untouched.
Transgender people, who would like to change their gender, whether from personal preference, surgery or whatever other reason, should be able to do so, but as an amendment to their birth certificates. Original documents are no longer primary sources if they have been altered.