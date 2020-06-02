The Bureau of Land Management is now taking comments on the Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for Fuel Breaks in the Great Basin, a massive vegetation project for the Great Basin and adjacent areas of the Colorado Plateau. Unfortunately, all of its preferred actions are likely to increase the spread of cheatgrass, an exotic grass that is highly flammable, creating larger fires that burn up sagebrush habitat.
One of the leading causes for the spread of cheatgrass is livestock production, including activities designed to facilitate livestock use of the land, like the construction of water troughs, removal of juniper and other actions. Yet the PEIS does not examine livestock grazing impacts on the spread of cheatgrass.
Rather than remove livestock, the "restoration" proposed in this PEIS includes a massive assault on native juniper trees. Pinyon-juniper woodlands are among the most biologically diverse habitats in the arid West. Indeed, more than 70 species of birds are known to breed in pinyon-juniper woodland. Some are obligate breeders in these habitats.
The logic for juniper removal goes like this:
Juniper is imbedded in sagebrush. Since sagebrush "had to burn" frequently, it would have killed juniper, precluding the " abnormal" juniper "invasion." Therefore, the presence of juniper, except on rocky ridges where fire is precluded by limited fuel, is considered unnatural.
Yet this assumption is based on the idea that sagebrush ecosystems frequently burned — every 20-30 years. The BLM uses the short fire intervals to argue that frequent fires would have severely limited juniper distribution. And they allege fire suppression since the 1900s has permitted the juniper “invasion.”
Yet much longer fire rotations (the period between major burns) characterize almost all sagebrush species. The fire rotation for most sagebrush species is on the order of hundreds of years between fires.
For instance, in a 2013 paper, the authors concluded, "Historical fire rotations were estimated at 171–342 years for Wyoming big and 137–217 years for mountain big sagebrush.” Mountain big sage is the most common sagebrush in the higher elevations of the Great Basin and Rockies.
Like sagebrush, the fire rotation for juniper is much longer than the BLM assumes. Ecologists William Baker and Doug Shinnerman found that nearly all fires in juniper are high severity — meaning the trees are killed, and the fire rotation is 400-600 years.
Much of the so-called invasion of juniper woodlands may be recolonization after high severity fires hundreds of years before. We know from paleo-climatic studies that vegetation expands and contracts because of the interaction of climate, fires and seed availability.
However, one of the unfortunate consequences of these massive disturbances advocated by the BLM is the invasion of cheatgrass. Cheatgrass thrives where disruption, whether from bulldozers or cows, disturbs the biocrusts that cover desert soils in between grasses.
A 2019 study links the relationship between livestock grazing and cheatgrass invasion, "We present some of the first evidence that biocrusts (which are destroyed by cattle hooves) increase site resistance to invasion (by cheatgrass) at a landscape scale and mediate the effects of disturbance."
Fuel breaks seldom work
The primary justification for this massive vegetation removal is the creation of fuel breaks, which the BLM asserts will reduce the spread of large fires.
A BLM Technical Review concludes, "recent observations suggest many megafires are linked to cheatgrass-dominated areas which serve as primary ignition points and facilitate spread within large, contiguous stands of sagebrush."
The same technical report goes on to note that "Fuel breaks should not be expected to stop every fire even when combined with suppression resources.”
In other words, fuel breaks typically tend to fail during extreme fire weather and only sometimes successful only if supplemented with firefighters and additional suppression.
There is little empirical evidence that fuel breaks work, yet the BLM is proposing to modify millions of acres of the Great Basin, A United States Geological Survey publication opines: "Despite the extensive use of fuel breaks in sagebrush landscapes, especially since the 1990s, the IRFMS-ASP points out that "no specific research within the sagebrush ecosystem has been conducted to evaluate their effectiveness. Moreover, fire managers acknowledge that, under extreme fire weather conditions, fuel breaks are unlikely to adequately reduce fireline intensity, flame length, or rate of spread)."
From an ecosystem perspective, the best way to restore the sagebrush ecosystem is to remove livestock and stop all other forms of disturbance. Nature will take care of the rest.