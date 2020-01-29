Carefully consider Taylor Smith’s passionate speech:
“In the late 1960s when federal law was different, and just because of my sex, I was compelled to subject my body to months of pain and stress, and it could have been worse. Thankfully, in January 1973, federal law changed and now we have ‘choice.’”
This is not about abortion, though it could be. Taylor is a man referring to the military draft during the Vietnam war when President Nixon abolished the draft, and now men can choose to join the military.
The above is what Justice Kavanaugh should have said during the Senate Supreme Court confirmation hearings when Senator Harris launched her “gotcha” question. She and many others view abortion’s illegality pre-Roe v. Wade as federal law controlling women’s bodies. She asked him, “Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?” As the Wall Street Journal said, he stumbled on the answer.
The point of Smith’s statement is that America is great because enough citizens graciously accept unfair burdens dumped in their laps when fate, serendipity, sex or age, etc. hold sway.
And yet compelling research has shown that legalizing abortion has probably hurt more women than it has helped. Look at the timeline of the late 1960s to 1992 and Supreme Court cases from Griswald to Casey, when abortion became legal, more accessible and more acceptable in our culture. It shows the unprecedented explosion of single parenthood — which imposes unfair burdens on vastly more women than men. Were these cases and single parenthood timelines correlations without causation? There were other changes going on such as President Johnson’s Great Society programs, which gave women more government grants if their children’s father, who earned modest wages, was not in the home.
However, Valparaiso law professor Richard Stith’s firstthings.com essay “Her Choice, Her Problem,” and social scientist Francis Fukuyama’s Atlantic Monthly cover story, “The Great Disruption,” cite studies showing, rather intuitively, that if a promiscuous man realizes that his pregnant girlfriend does not legally have to have the baby, and if she still insists on giving birth, this exculpates him from the perceived responsibility to marry her under a “shotgun” marriage or even to financially support his child. More crudely, I have seen liberal bumper stickers adorning men’s cars saying essentially the same thing, “Just say no to sex with a pro-lifer.”
Yet I recognize the tragic conundrum a desperate young lady faces when she believes she cannot emotionally, physically or financially bear a child. Ultimately, the positive trend would be great mentorship that inspires young people to recognize the inestimable grandeur of bringing life into the world. They would then be inspired to overcome powerful temptations and be less likely to misuse their miraculous power of procreation. Enough young people still meet this goal that it cannot be dismissed as unrealistic.