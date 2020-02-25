You can draw a direct line from President Bill Clinton’s impeachment acquittal in 1999 to President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal in 2020. Democrats need to acknowledge that by protecting their own party’s president in 1999, they set a horrible precedent that Trump was able to exploit 21 years later. Democrats must acknowledge and reject the legacy of Clinton’s corruption before they can expect Republicans to acknowledge and reject Trump’s corruption.
Although Clinton had lied under oath in a federal judicial proceeding, Democrats in the Senate refused to vote to remove Clinton in 1999. Democratic senators claimed that although Clinton’s behavior was bad, lying under oath was not serious enough for impeachment. Fast forward 21 years later, and Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee issued a statement claiming that Trump’s actions were “inappropriate” but did not rise to the “high bar” of an impeachable offense. Democrats in the Senate in 1999 set that bar unreasonably high when they voted to acquit Clinton in his impeachment trial.
Both Clinton and Trump deserved impeachment and removal. Clinton lied under oath, and Trump attempted bribery when he withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to try to force Ukraine to interfere in the upcoming U.S. presidential election by announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s political opponent.
Furthermore, both Clinton and Trump have sealed their corrupt presidencies with pardons that have obstructed justice and caused miscarriages of justice.
Among others, Trump recently pardoned Bernie Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, and financier Michael Milken. Bernie Kerik pleaded guilty to eight felonies and was sentenced to four years in prison, while Milken pleaded guilty in 1990 to securities and tax violations, served 22 months in prison and paid $600 million in fines. Both Kerik and Milken acknowledged their guilt and were proven to be corrupt, and Trump’s pardons of both men make Trump corrupt too.
It should not be forgotten, however, that Clinton issued pardons on his last day of office that were every bit as corrupt as Trump’s pardons. Clinton pardoned his own brother of drug crimes. Clinton also pardoned Susan McDougal, who had served 18 months in prison for refusing to testify against him in a grand jury proceeding.
Clinton pardoned Marc Rich, who was charged with fraud and tax evasion and who had fled to Switzerland. The pardon of Marc Rich did not correct a miscarriage of justice, but instead caused a miscarriage of justice and obstructed justice.
A conviction of impeachment can involve both removal from office and disqualification from holding future office, at the Senate’s discretion. Even though Clinton had left the office of the president before Congress could investigate, Clinton should have been impeached anyway to disqualify him from holding any future office and to send a message to future presidents that abuse of the pardon power would not be tolerated.
Both Democrats and Republicans need to place country before party and fight corruption in whichever party it occurs before it overwhelms our beloved nation.