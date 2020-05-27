Every time Bryan Smith opens his mouth or pens a commentary reminds us of how important it was to choose Mike Simpson over Bryan Smith in the GOP primary for Congress in 2014. He is the epitome of the thinking I have opposed and recommended voters avoid.
Smith lauds the Idaho Freedom Foundation, on which he and Doyle Beck serve on the board of directors, for opposing legislators that vote for “bad” laws and keeping legislators who vote for “good” laws in office. What could be more logical? Well, it’s a scam, because he, Beck and wealthy right-wing extremists decide what are good and bad laws. It’s the patriarchal “Daddy knows best” syndrome.
If you think about it, he is really insulting you by assuming you cannot think for yourself. I have advocated on more than one occasion that you do your own research using fact-based, peer-reviewed major media sources (not social media and Fox News, which is mostly propaganda), think about the issues and vote accordingly. You may think sources like MSNBC are liberal propaganda. I will concede they are liberal, but they have guest commentators on both sides that debate issues or give their views. Many are from the previous Bush administration or were fired by Trump. Public Broadcasting Service is even better balanced.
Legislation that is bad for Smith may be very good for you and vice versa. It doesn’t much matter whether you agree with me or Smith on important policy issues. What matters is that you search out facts and make up your own mind.
Let me urge you to keep an eye on the future. In two years, Idaho will elect a governor, a lieutenant governor and a number of important down-ballot candidates. I think Gov. Little has done a pretty good job of balancing a variety of difficult and often contentious issues. He is continually undermined by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who may run against Little for governor. McGeachin has vocally opposed Little’s orders to shut down nonessential businesses, stay at home if possible and other measures that keep us safe during the pandemic. She, and her ilk, are stirring up protests by claiming that the orders are unconstitutional. They are not.
Many in the statehouse are scared to death every time Little travels out of the state because she is the acting governor until he returns, and even staunch conservatives worry about crazy impulses she entertains. Note that McGeachin’s opposition to Little’s pandemic orders was not based on support for our Constitution but a conflict of interest in deciding what’s best for Idaho versus what’s best for her financial interests as related to shutting down her bar. This shows she will reliably put her personal interests and ideology ahead of Idahoan’s health, education and other priorities. Smith, Beck and the rest of the IFF, on the other hand, will pull out the stops to campaign for McGeachin because they all are ethically flawed. And they did just this when she ran for lieutenant governor two years ago.
Please pay attention and get ready for more dirty politics.