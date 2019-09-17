A recent column by Republican Party Second Vice Chair Bryan Smith claimed that because “things aren’t wonderful in Idaho schools … exams revealed that roughly 70 percent of kids in those grades [K—3] read at grade level ... then roughly 26,000 Idaho kids don’t.”
“Don’t trust the government to educate your kid, lest they end up as one of the 26,000 students who can’t read proficiently,” he continued.
In short, it must be the educators’, and by extension the government’s, fault that kids can’t read.
This is an extreme case of ignorance regarding correlation and causation. Correlation is when two things have a mutual relationship or connection. Causation is when something causes something else.
Confusing the two is called the fallacy of incomplete evidence, or cherry-picking. It also happens to be a lawyer’s favorite way to win a case.
Let’s look at a similar example I use when teaching eighth-graders. Every year boat accidents tend to occur more frequently at the same time ice cream sales increase. One conclusion could be that boat captains must be eating and boating at the same time, so obviously we must forbid ice cream on boats.
Maybe a boat accident has occurred during the consumption of ice cream, but the better conclusion would be ice cream sales go up in the summer, and people primarily boat in the summer, so accidents will also happen at the same time that ice cream sales increase.
My eighth-graders understand this, but Bryan Smith evidently doesn’t. Instead of looking at the possible explanations for why reading levels are low, he quickly concludes it must be the government’s fault.
Here are some other possibilities to think about that, in my experience as a teacher, have a much stronger correlation with a student’s ability than simply going to a government school.
— Parents who don’t care and so don’t help their children do homework.
— Parents who tell their students that school doesn’t matter.
— People like Bryan Smith who say that schools are evil and brainwash you.
— Children who are being abused (sexual abuse happens to 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys before the age of 18).
— Children who just had a parent die, or any loved one for that matter.
— Children who are being bullied.
— Children who are learning English (might explain why Hispanic students are at a lower percentage).
— Children who didn’t eat any food or are homeless because they are too poor (might explain why children in poverty perform worse than others).
— Children who have parents in prison, and so nobody is at home to help because the other parent is working. (The plurality of people in prison are unfortunately black because of a justice system designed to put them there. This might explain why black kids are reading at a lower level.)
— Children who naturally struggle to read because of disabilities whether emotional, physical or mental.
— Children who don’t want to learn.
If schools were failing kids, then the vast majority would be below reading level, not the supermajority at or above reading level.
Seems to me that schools have failed someone — Bryan Smith — by not helping him develop logical reasoning skills.
Let’s be honest here, teachers are trying their hardest and are not to blame. Many spend hours upon hours preparing lessons, grading homework and worrying about their students’ futures, outside of work hours. Instead, it makes more sense to me to blame societal norms (lack of morals or ethics ... i.e. lawyers), negative attitude towards teachers and education in general and ignorance.
Simply put, Bryan Smith failed to see the forest for the trees.