Ronald Reagan said: “We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
Said differently, every time there is a crime, politicians and activists call for a new law to be passed and rights to be restricted. We can never create enough laws to control evil. Evil never has and never will obey laws. New laws aren’t going to make America safer. Overriding the Second Amendment will not stop acts of evil violence.
What will? How about returning to the values that made America the beacon of light throughout the world? We need to strengthen our families and our communities that have been decimated over the last eight decades.
Consider that not long ago, parents understood that it was their responsibility to feed their own children. If families ran into financial trouble and not able to feed their children, they knew they needed to turn to their family, their church, their friends, their neighbors.
They knew helpful, loving, compassionate hands would guide them back on the path to prosperity. The decision — to help a family or individual in need — was underpinned by a moral compass rooted in Biblical teachings that moved people to commit to acts of charity, compassion and kindness. There was no law that told us to do that; we just did it because it was the right thing to do, and we cared about one another.
Today, most American families depend on the government to raise their kids. They may not even realize it. Prior to 1930s, most schools didn’t have a government lunch program. Parents packed a meal for their kids, or their kids packed one themselves.
Some moms got together to help facilitate the feeding of local schoolchildren during the lunch hour.
Today, most government-run schools have a cafeteria. Many of those schools serve lunch as well as breakfast. Some provide an afterschool meal. When schools are out for the summer, many schools have programs to provide to anyone who shows up.
The point isn’t to rail against government cafeterias. It’s to point out that over time, parents are no longer integral to a very basic thing they’re supposed to do: feed their children. The federal government has assumed a major role in something so basic as feeding most of America’s children, even setting the menu for school lunchrooms — allowing or disallowing what can be served to our own children. Not so long ago, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo had to beg a federal agency to allow Idaho-produced Greek yogurt to be served in Idaho school cafeterias.
All of this occurred as kids were taught, via the school system, that the government exists to solve their problems.
Parents? Families? Church? Friends? Neighbors? Not so much.
At the same time, public schools were rid of any exposure to religious teachings.
Prayer, the Bible and God have been completely removed from the classroom.
Prior to the evil mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Gov. Greg Abbott told an audience at a NRA meeting, “The problem is not guns. The problem is hearts without God.”
A common meme on the Internet (probably incorrectly attributed to Clint Eastwood but instructive nonetheless), says, “The problem is not guns. It’s hearts without God, schools without prayer and courtrooms without justice.”
I would add to it that the problem is also children without parents in a “system” that makes families wholly dependent on government. More laws will not solve our problems. A recommitment to judo-Christian American values will.