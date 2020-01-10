Several months ago, after the Iranian-backed Houthi attack on the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, I wrote an op-ed suggesting that Congressional Democrats take a few moments off from the Trump impeachment fiasco to pass legislation placing strict limits on the president’s ability to start a U.S.-Iran war based upon the War Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act. I also warned that Iran might engage in further provocations, and it would be better to plan ahead, rather than get caught in a situation where snap-decisions made by the president might be sorely regretted. But, at the time, President Trump decided not to act, and the whole situation blew over.
On Dec. 27, however, an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia associated with the Hashd al-Shaabi, the Popular Mobilization Forces, allegedly carried out an attack against the U.S. K1 base in the Baghdad suburb of Kirkuk, firing over 30 rockets and killing an American contractor. And on Dec. 29 the U.S. responded by bombing three sites in Iraq and two sites in Syria associated with these Iranian-backed militias, killing 25 people and wounding 50. On Dec. 31 the situation then escalated when Iraqi protesters assaulted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, destroying security cameras, breaking windows and setting fires, but were pushed back by security guards firing tear-gas.
And on Jan. 3 the U.S. further responded by carrying out the targeted killings of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the Hashd al-Shaabi, and Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force. Soleimani had just arrived at Baghdad International Airport and was traveling in a two-car convoy with al-Muhandis when they were struck by rockets fired by a Reaper drone, killing five persons, in a strike probably coordinated by the Pentagon and the CIA.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were engaged in plotting attacks against U.S. forces, and President Trump has claimed that the strike was designed to prevent further escalation of the conflict, rather than to start a war. But Soleimani was a popular figure with strong support in Shiite Iran, and the Iraqi government of Abdel Abdul-Mahdi, already wracked by protests, was outraged by this violation of its sovereignty. And the few Iraqi protests celebrating the U.S. strike were quickly quashed by public sentiment against making Iraq the battleground of a U.S.-Iran war.
President Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani at meetings with U.S. officials at the Mar-a-Lago golf club and even leaked advance notice to his golfing buddies. But Democratic members of the Congressional “Gang of Eight” were not consulted, nor were U.S. allies, like French President Emmanuel Macron or German Chancellor Angela Merkel, not to mention the U.S.-backed Iraqi government.
The U.S. assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis risks igniting an Iran war with even more disastrous consequences than the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. It is then incumbent on Congressional Democrats to chart a response to Trump’s action that avoids a U.S.-Iran war and does not drag the Middle East into a black hole of escalating violence, further risking a full-scale world war.