This cancel culture is implementing the novel “1984.” I like consistency, so I offer additional targets. Let’s torch everything named after former KKK leader Sen. Robert Byrd, Democrat senator from West Virginia.
Among presidents, the left wants to cancel Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt and Wilson. For example, as they want to cancel Grant and Lincoln, I suppose the Civil War never happened and slaves weren’t freed — but then barbarians don’t care about history nor the sacrifice of white Americans to free Blacks. Indeed, a columnist at the New York Times has said the slaves freed themselves, apparently to avoid giving Lincoln, Republicans and the (mostly white) Union Army any credit.
For consistency, cancel Franklin Roosevelt who put people of color into WWII concentration camps. He started redlining real estate areas to facilitate inhibiting minorities from getting loans for homes and businesses. Cancel Harry Truman who dropped atomic bombs on people of color.
I admit confusion on how the left considers Asians, as they are a protected class when it suits the left’s purposes but they are discriminated against by universities because they overachieve versus other protected classes.
We must cancel the Democratic Party, as the party that supported slavery, created and tolerated the KKK, and created Jim Crow laws.
Other left-wing icons must go. Cancel Planned Parenthood, which was founded to help limit black births and others that founder Margaret Sanger called “unfit.” Her “A Plan for Peace” advocated “a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is already tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring.”
Past barbarians destroyed history; so too do current barbarians. We condemn the Spanish for destroying Mayan and Aztec writings, the Taliban for destroying ancient statues and ISIS for destroying all non-Islamic buildings. I condemn those who are trying to destroy our civilization. Even the Soviets didn’t destroy all Russian czarist history.
Still, if we are going to destroy history and thus civilization, why stop with Americans? One major world religion’s founder owned a slave. Mohammed had a slave, Zad ibn Harithah. Islamic nations were the last to eliminate slavery. So, all mosques must go.
One might defend these left-wing icons by saying that they also did good or that their positions on race and slavery were no worse than others of their time. If so, most cancel-culture targets pass either test. Let’s be consistent.
Let’s grow up and recognize that the number of perfect individuals and organizations is very small. We must let passions cool before making any decisions to erase history. When some semblance of sanity is restored, we can discuss calmly, rationally and consistently. For example, it might make sense to re-name military bases named after Confederate generals; I admit I never reflected on those names.