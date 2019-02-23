The discovery of gold caused the Idaho territory to be established in 1863. President Abraham Lincoln signed the bill, creating the Idaho Territory on March 4, 1863. In 2014, the Idaho Legislature established an Idaho Day to be commemorated annually on or around March 4. Though not a legal holiday, Idaho Day is an annual celebration based on legislation authored by State Representative Linden Bateman, a member of Bonneville County Heritage Association, encouraging Idahoans to celebrate our state heritage.
Why is it important to learn about our Idaho Heritage or our county heritage? Could it be that people will not only learn about our heritage but will also be interested in learning about their own family heritage? That is one of the goals by the Bonneville County Heritage Association as they present their fifth annual Idaho Day free event at 7 pm March 4 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
The theme this year is “Downtown Memories.” At 6 p.m. that evening, people can participate in the silent auction and view the student contest entries submitted.
The entertainment that evening will include over 100 combined choir students from Westside and Dora Elementary Schools. These choirs are under the direction of Jennifer Korenke-Stanger Dist. #91 Elementary Music Specialist, accompanied by Kathy Bosworth with guitar accompaniment by Bruce Stanger. Jennifer and Bruce will also provide prelude entertainment at the event.
This year there were 211 different student contest entries open to all students in Bonneville County to compete, coordinated by Todd Brown, BCHA board member and Elementary Curriculum Coordinator for School Dist. #91. The winner of the Live Composition at the Junior level is Kenley Butler, Sunnyside Elementary and he will perform his original composition at the event.
A highlight of the program is the awarding of four Hero Awards. Those Hero Awards will be going to people nominated by the BCHA board and members. They are, Idaho National Laboratory for 70 years of research and innovation, Doug Andrus Distributing for 80 years of service, Bank of Commerce for 60 years of community service and Colonial Theater/ Paramount Theater for their 100 year anniversary. A short film written by Linden Bateman and David Nipper, produced by Paul Jenkins of Intermountain Film and Video, will be shown. This film will give “Downtown Memories” of the founding of the village which would eventually become the city of Idaho Falls.
Idaho owes a great deal to the founding of that gold in 1863 and to President Abraham Lincoln when he created the Idaho Territory on March 4, 1863.