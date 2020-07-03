On Independence Day, we celebrate the birth of the United States of America. A beginning that consisted of freedoms, liberty and righteousness inspired by the revolutionary idea to stand up against tyranny — an idea that would forever change the lives of everyone in our country.
The greatest debt we have as Americans today is not the money we owe the bank on our home mortgage. It is the personal debt we owe the United States of America for the freedoms and liberties that we enjoy as citizens of this great nation.
Prior to July 4, 1776, fear and oppression were synonymous with governing rule. Edicts were issued without consent, trials were held without juries, and there was taxation without representation. Brash rulers revoked privileges as quickly as they were granted. And so, with cargos of tea and the scratch of a pen, a revolution began. Time and time again, men brought forth the radical ideas of freedom and stood up to tyranny despite the looming consequences. Amidst this fervor, the first generation of the American patriot was born — one who had a genuine love for the country and a willingness to sacrifice everything for it, without regret.
America learned quickly that freedom does not come free. More than 4,400 patriots lost their lives in the initial fight for America’s freedom, and nearly 6,200 more were injured. The losses, though tragic, were not lost in vain, but for the future of our country’s citizens. These men were the first to unselfishly sacrifice themselves for the creation of something better, a state of mind, a way of life — the American way.
We are standing on the shoulders of those who came before us. They were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to acquire those precious freedoms and liberties that we enjoy today. Our generation must do no less to protect and defend them for our children, grandchildren and those that follow.
As we were reminded by President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
On July Fourth, we are not only celebrating the beginning of America and our independence, but we also celebrate the courage, bravery and boldness that today’s men and women of the armed forces display to protect the core values of America in order to keep us free. Even today, 244 years after our founding, our way of life and vision of freedom still meets opposition. With freedom comes the responsibility to defend it, and our military members have proven time and time again that they stand ready to defend what is ours. Those of us who have fought for freedom know all too well the high cost of maintaining our way of life. However, a nation’s true strength is not measured through military might; it’s measured in the patriotism of its citizens.
As we celebrate our independence this day, we pause to give thanks to all of our men and women in the armed forces — our patriots of the past and present — who have defended it and given us hope, not only for our own futures but for all future generations. They are responsible for the freedoms and liberties that we celebrate today. And we have much to celebrate.