Idaho has a great relationship to President Abraham Lincoln. History tells us he appointed 15 of our earliest officers. He signed a bill to create the Idaho Territory on March 4, 1863. He mentioned the Idaho Territory in his 1863 and 1864 address to Congress.
He considered the business of Idaho Territory on the last day of his life, and he even invited the Idaho Territory governor to go with him to Ford’s Theater on that fateful night. President Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican President of the United States.
Region 7 of the Idaho Republican Party will be honoring President Abraham Lincoln as they hold their Lincoln Day banquet on Feb. 9 at the Shilo Inn Convention Center in Idaho Falls.
There will be a VIP reception at 5 pm in the Temple View Room, followed by a social hour at 6 pm in the convention center, with the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers providing the music, followed by the dinner and program at 7 pm. Tickets will be available at the door.
The keynote speaker to celebrate our Republican heritage will be Idaho Governor Brad Little. Idaho Congressional delegation will be providing remarks, and Congressman Mike Simpson and Senator Jim Risch have confirmed their attendance and remarks. Idaho Controller Brandon Woolf will be the master of ceremonies. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, in his remarks, will give a tribute to President Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President of the United States.
“A young man once said, poor and humble though I am, I have a chance in my country. No doors are barred to me because I am poor. I can work, be the reward much or little, it will be mine. I can learn, the knowledge will give me power. Thank God I have that chance.”
History tells us that this young, ragged boy arose to become the rail splitter, the country storekeeper, the small town lawyer, the advocator of a great cause, the exemplar of individual liberty under law, the defender and the preserver of the American contribution, the emancipator of a race, the great American president. This is the triumph in the life of one man, of a human soul, given equal opportunity, under liberty. This is the life of Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President of the United States.
At a speech in Washington, DC, August 22, 1864, Lincoln stated: “It is not merely for today, but for all time to come that we should perpetuate for our children’s children this great and free government, which we have enjoyed all our lives.”