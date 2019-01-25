Idaho is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states. Many of our schools are overcrowded, and our student demographics are changing rapidly. The state’s public charter school program is well-established over 20 years of work by educators, community groups, parents and students.
Gem State charters are high-performing and capable of adding more students. Idaho’s families value public charter schools, staunchly support them and want more of them for their children.
Yet, despite their successes, charter schools face the paradox of having to build schools with fewer public tax dollars, at higher financing costs and in some cases while paying more in local fees and taxes. How can this be?
Unlike their public district school brethren, public charter schools do not have access to local property taxes or public tax levies, which means charter schools often face a financial squeeze.
This lack of access to traditional local funding sources for charter school construction financing means charter schools are dependent on costlier private bond markets and/or traditional bank financing.
Public charter schools also receive less per pupil taxpayer funding. On average, charters in Idaho receive state funding of just $445 per student, while public school districts on average receive $1,206 per student in both state and local dollars. As a result of this squeeze, public charter schools pay higher interest rates and more fees than their district peers.
To document the financial challenges facing Idaho public charter schools, and to help us find ways to improve how charters finance facilities in the Gem State, we engaged the research team at Bellwether Partners in Washington, DC. Bellwether highlights Future Public School in Garden City that opened its doors in August of 2018. The school saved substantial expense by negotiating an agreement with the local Boys and Girls Club to share their gym and cafeteria spaces that are vacant during the school day. The two organizations signed a 30-year joint-use agreement. The agreement provides Future Public School with exclusive access to the Boys and Girls Club during the school day, and the Boys and Girls Club with exclusive use of the school’s learning spaces after school and during the summer.
Doing more with less is noble in public education. This is something quality public charter schools do well. It is also something, we readily admit, that cash-strapped rural and high-need schools across Idaho know all too well themselves.
But charters in Idaho face a special financial challenge when it comes to financing their facility costs. The Bellwether research team documents that:
n In Boise, Future Public School’s per-seat cost was half that of the least expensive elementary school built by the Boise Public School District ($13,123 vs. $26,751).
n In West Ada, Compass Charter School’s per seat cost was 25 percent lower than the least expensive of West Ada’s new construction projects ($16,958 vs. $23,958).
n In Middleton, Forge International’s per-seat cost was half that of the Middleton School District’s proposed new school ($15,571 vs. $31,580). Its per-square-foot costs were even lower ($196 vs. $316).
Making matters even harder, some local jurisdictions in Idaho charge impact fees on new charter school construction. Compass Public Charter School in Meridian, for example, had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in impact fees while the West Ada School District had their fees waived.
All Idaho children deserve to be educated in safe and functional buildings. This is true for both public district schools and public charter schools, and now is a great time to start making some progress. We encourage you to join the conversation, as our children’s future and the future of our great state depend on it.