Thirty-three years ago, I started the morning at a friend’s house in Ft. Collins, Colorado. This was an important and exciting day.
This was day two of the greatest adventure of my life. I was moving from Kansas to Calgary for graduate school. Everything I owned was packed into my old Chevy van, and I was on a road trip bigger than anything I’d ever done before. The destination meant I would be leaving the United States for the first time, with no plan for where I would go after that.
But the drive that day would not be filled with thoughts of this adventure alone. Soon after crossing the border into Wyoming and making the first scan of the FM radio dial for the next station, I heard the first reports of news from a place none of us had ever heard of before and a place-name none of us will ever forget. A nuclear reactor in a place called Chernobyl had exploded.
No one on the radio really knew what that meant for those of us half a world away, and that certainly added to the anxiety I felt on my great adventure. My memory of the drive across Wyoming and into Montana that day contains little more than what came over that FM radio: news reports that helped me understand nearly nothing of the faraway tragedy, interspersed with the brand new voice of Whitney Houston, “I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way.”
I watched the sunset that evening at the Little Big Horn Battlefield standing near the spot where Custer fell in what the Lakota call the Battle of the Greasy Grass. In that one day, I learned of the demise, once again, of the promise of nuclear energy, and I was confronted by the atrocities unleashed on a people my government was more than a century later still referring to only as “hostiles;” that word stenciled and carved deep into the heavy wooden interpretive signs next to the highway that carried me and my van on our great adventure.
These two events, 110 years apart, Chernobyl and the Greasy Grass, dominated my thoughts over the next two days as I continued my drive across Montana and then north into Canada. We would learn in the coming months that the tragedy in the Ukraine was the result of the thoughtless arrogance of conducting tests without proper safety controls. Since that day in 1986, we’ve continued to make advances in our understanding of the risks of nuclear energy and in our ability to objectively control those risks.
Through all of the years since that day, whenever I hear the name Chernobyl, I also remember the Battle of the Greasy Grass. I don’t feel as optimistic about this other lesson of arrogance I contemplated during that long, lonely drive across the northern prairie. That arrogance, even today, has us using modern versions of labels like “hostiles” for people we choose to not understand and using those labels to justify atrocities that destroy more lives each year than the combined casualties in all nuclear tragedies.
And then I hear Whitney, “I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way.” Some lessons are more easily taught and learned than others.