Beginning in 1941, the United Service Organizations became famous for offering U.S. military forces dances, free doughnuts and coffee, and overseas “camp shows” featuring celebrities and volunteers performing for the troops.
And, beginning in 1945, a young Chicago actress went to Italy with a USO show that played to an estimated 11,000 troops before it was disbanded. Years later, that actress moved to Boise and volunteered at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, encouraging veterans to share their stories as part of the Veterans History Project.
Carmelita Pope was only 20 and already a professional actress starring in “Kiss and Tell,” in Chicago when she heard the show was scheduled to go overseas as part of a USO tour. Picked for the cast, she and the troupe were sent to the Mediterranean theater of operations. From New York City hotel accommodations during the show’s rehearsals, she found herself choosing a cot in a barracks, getting used to communal bathrooms and going through some basic training.
Later, Pope remembered the tour as “thrilling,” playing before genuinely appreciative troops. Between shows, she and other female castmates would visit wounded soldiers. She also saw the ravages of war in Italy as she performed in small villages and large cities, such as Naples, Rome, Milan and Venice. She recalled that the end of the war in Europe was not really celebrated by U.S. troops in Italy, who assumed they would transfer to the Pacific to continue fighting.
For her USO work, Pope is one of five women whose military service is honored by the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion. Others are Judith B. Eighmy, a nurse and Vietnam veteran; Kay Gott Chaffey, a World War II pilot for the Women’s Air Service Pilots; Wanda Pollard, a Navy veteran who served on the personal aircraft of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet’s Commander in Chief; and Carrie L. French of Caldwell, a U.S. Army ammunition specialist killed in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The silver medallion can be purchased at the Warhawk Air Museum, the Idaho State Museum, Capitol Gift Shop or the state treasurer’s office.
Proceeds from the sale will support Idaho’s veterans’ cemeteries in Boise and Blackfoot, both operated by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. Funds will support color guards, volunteers and facility caretakers with the materials, uniforms and tools they need for professional, safe and meaningful ceremonies for veterans interred at the cemeteries. Proceeds will also support comfortable visitor areas and continuously updated kiosks with information about cemetery services and locations of veterans who have been laid to rest.
Pope went on to a 60-year career in theater, radio, television and film, perhaps most famously as the “PAM lady” in television commercials in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1947, she played Stella in “A Streetcar Named Desire” on Broadway opposite her childhood friend Marlon Brando. In Chicago, known as “one of the first ladies of Chicago television,” she appeared in a syndicated game show and other shows and later, in Los Angeles, in soap operas and in the first “Spiderman” TV movie. She also directed the American Humane Association’s Hollywood office, monitoring the safety of animals used in TV and movies.
In 1995, Pope moved to Boise to be close to her family and began volunteering at the Warhawk Museum, coordinating the Veterans History Project. Following her death in 2019, Pope’s family asked that contributions be made to the Warhawk Air Museum or to the Idaho Humane Society.